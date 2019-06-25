Longtime Penguins, Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik retires after 15 seasons in NHL
The two-time Stanley Cup champion played more than 1,000 games over the course of his career
After 1,035 games and two Stanley Cups, Brooks Orpik has called it a career, announcing his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.
The longtime defenseman spent the last five seasons with the Washington Capitals and starred for the Pittsburgh Penguins for 10 years before that, establishing himself not only as a championship blue-liner but as a widely respected locker-room leader, with Russian teammates famously nicknaming him "Batya," which means "dad" or "father."
"Throughout his tenure in the league, Brooks epitomized leadership and hard work," the Capitals said in a statement. "He had a tremendous influence on his teammates both on and off the ice and was instrumental in helping us capture our first Stanley Cup."
The 38-year-old Orpik was the 18th overall pick by the Penguins in the 2000 Entry Draft, and he made his NHL debut two years later, landing a full-time role in 2003-04, his official rookie season. By 2008, the California native was serving as an alternate captain and preparing to help Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances.
After 10 full seasons with the Pens, including a career-best 25-point campaign in Pittsburgh's 2008-09 championship seasons and team Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2010, Orpik inked a five-year deal with the Capitals, playing a personal-best 81 games and scoring a game-winning Stanley Cup Final goal during Washington's first championship run. Not long after the Cup victory, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche due to salary cap constraints but returned to the Capitals for 2018-19 after being bought out by the Avs, scoring another game-winning goal during the team's 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs series vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest 2019 NHL free agency rumors
Keeping track of all the latest rumors and reports from the 2019 NHL offseason
-
Blackhawks bolster D with de Haan trade
De Haan helps a Blackhawks team in desperate need of defense and penalty killing
-
NHL FAs: Top 15 unrestricted free agents
Examining the top players in this year's free agent class
-
2019 NHL Draft recap for all 31 teams
A complete rundown of what all 31 teams did in Vancouver this weekend
-
2019 NHL draft full coverage
Full coverage and analysis of the 2019 NHL Draft
-
Report: Preds send P.K. Subban to Devils
The big-name defenseman is on the move after three seasons in Nashville