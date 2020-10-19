NHL's "Reverse Retro" jerseys are expected to be coming soon, but we may have our first look at the new looks for two teams. An eBay listing showed the potential jersey design for the Pittsburgh Penguins and another look for the Philadelphia Flyers emerged from that seller as well.
While nothing is confirmed, there is a good chance this is what the alternate sweaters will look like.
Here is a first look at the potential Flyers jerseys:
#Flyers reverse retro alternate jersey for this season pic.twitter.com/3m59oAMiBb— Flyers Nation (@PHLFlyersNation) October 19, 2020
Here is a look at both the potential Penguins and Flyers leaked looks, along with the original colors they'd be reversed from:
Thoughts on these leaked reverse retro jerseys? pic.twitter.com/menWyibUhO— KOHO HOCKEY (@KohoHockey) October 19, 2020
The "Reverse Retro" series is a fourth jersey series that will expand throughout the league, and has been described as "throwbacks with a twist."
The jerseys are not expected to be a common substitute in the sweater rotation, but more a specialized look that would debut for hand-picked games. Fans are quickly trying to envision what their favorite team's retro looks could be, drafting up images of their predictions.
Below are some of the best guesses for other team's jerseys:
With the #Pens and #Flyers leaks, I think it's time to show my mockup of a source's description of the #ALLCAPS Reverse Retro jerseys. What do you think? https://t.co/DRvZJsOduD pic.twitter.com/p9qsOh3rRx— Lucas Daitchman (@ldconcepts) October 19, 2020
Looking at the Flyers' and Pens' "reverse retro" jerseys, it looks like they're going for a small color tweak/swap to a recognizable design. Following that language, I think something like this where the banding changes the fleur color could be realistic (ignore the 3rd) pic.twitter.com/BAEoj0HzJe— Andi Duroux (@andidee15) October 19, 2020
Based on the explanation of the Flyers jersey in this @icethetics article, perhaps our #SJSharks mock-up here isn't so far fetched for the forthcoming Reverse Retro jerseys? https://t.co/VNDpdSrR1E pic.twitter.com/fyyPaaSe45— Teal Town USA - A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TealTownUSA) October 19, 2020
The "retro" idea also gives into the question of what the Vegas Golden Knights, the newest team in the league, will do for their design. Other teams with a newer franchise may get creative, offering alternate designs or their idea of what "retro" would look like for their organization.