Mikael Granlund was traded from the Wild to Predators while his fiancee was in labor

The trade deadline can be a stressful time, especially if you're one of the many players being moved to a new team. But one would imagine that the deadline becomes exponentially more stressful when you're one of those players and your significant other is in the process of giving birth.

That was the scenario for Mikael Granlund, the Minnesota Wild forward who was shipped to the Nashville Predators prior to Monday's deadline. Granlund received the news of his trade while his fiancee was going into labor, which is not exactly an ideal time to receive such information.

"The Granlunds are honestly in labor right now, so to have this happen makes it even more difficult to disrupt people's lives," said Wild general manager Paul Fenton following the announcement of the deal.

"That's the unfortunate part of being in this industry," Fenton added. "They all know that it's a business. From the Wild we wish them nothing but the best, hopefully with a happy, healthy baby."

@JeffWaldFox9) February 25, 2019

Granlund was dealt to the Predators in exchange for Kevin Fiala in a move that further signifies the Wild's intentions to rebuild. Minnesota drafted Granlund ninth overall in 2010 and had been the only NHL team he'd played for prior to Monday's trade.

The Finnish forward has been a 20-goal, high 60-point player in each of the past two seasons and he'll serve as a dynamic secondary playmaker for the Predators as they try to make another strong run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring.

"I did talk to him as a father and now a grandfather," said Nashville general manager David Poile while discussing Granlund's acquisition with reporters. "I didn't even say anything to him about the trade for five minutes. I told him how important it was for him to take care of his wife and the baby and what a great day this is for he and his family.

"We'll have more of a hockey conversation with him after the baby's born."

Granlund and his fiancee have yet to post an update but there's a chance that the Predators forward and his newborn will share a birthday, as Granlund turned 27 years old on Tuesday.

So, to recap, Granlund got traded, witnessed the birth of his child and celebrated his own birthday within a span of 24 hours to start the week. Uh, how's your week?