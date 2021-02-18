The NHL has endured numerous postponements early on in its 2021 season, most of which have come as a result of COVID-19 protocols. But Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and now Saturday's scheduled games between the Nashville Predators and Stars in Dallas were called off as a result of the inclement weather that has hit the city and surrounding area this week.

On Thursday, the league made the call to postpone Saturday night's game. They noted in the statement that the decision was made with consultation with city and state officials. They are working to reschedule the four postponed games.

On Wednesday morning, the league announced that Thursday's game would be postponed, "as a result of ongoing power issues caused by severe weather in the Dallas area, and after consultation with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's office."

The league's announcement regarding Tuesday's game explained that, "after further discussions with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's office, tonight's game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center is also being postponed due to the continued power outages in the Dallas area caused by severe weather."

On Monday, less than an hour before the puck was set to be dropped in Dallas, the league announced the postponement of the game "due to extreme weather conditions that have caused significant power outages in the Dallas area."

The decision to postpone Monday's game came at the request of Johnson, who at the same time urged local residents to conserve energy after the state experienced a high power demand due to outages from frozen wind turbines.

The Dallas Fort Worth area has seen as much as six inches of snow accumulate on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures dipping into the single digits overnight. The storm and cold temperatures caused a number of problems for the state -- including icy roads, unplowed residential streets and power outages.