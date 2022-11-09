Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss significant time after suffering a gash on his wrist Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers announced that Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will be sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from the serious wrist injury.

During Tuesday night's game against the Lightning, Kane went to the ice after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Philippe Myers. That's when Lighting forward Pat Maroon accidentally skated over the wrist of Kane.

As blood began to drip on the ice, Kane got up and skated quickly to the bench. The medical staff ushered him down the hallway to the locker room to treat his wound. Eventually, Kane was stabilized and taken to the hospital for more treatment.

Luckily, Kane wound up being okay, and he tweeted out a message of gratitude after the game.

"Thank you for all the kind wishes and prayers over the last several hours," Kane wrote in his message. "Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I'm still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to treat and repair my injury. Without all of you I know things would've been much worse and I'm sincerely grateful. I won't be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans."

After being signed by the Oilers last season, Kane was an instant fit in the team's top six. Through 14 games this season, Kane has scored five goals and tallied 13 points. That makes this a big loss for an Edmonton team that has had issues with depth scoring in the past.