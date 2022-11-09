Oilers winger Evander Kane suffered a severe cut on his left wrist in the second period of Tuesday night's game against the Lightning. According to Oilers GM Ken Holland, Kane was stabilized and then taken to the hospital, where he will undergo surgery, per reports.

Here's the video. As a warning, it is pretty gory.

Kane fell to the ice after being knocked off balance by Tampa Bay defenseman Phillippe Myers while battling for the puck. Then the blade of Tampa Bay winger Pat Maroon's skate appeared to slice across Kane's bare wrist while Kane was on the ice. It looked incidental from Maroon, with Kane in an awkward position in a busy part of the ice.

Kane immediately noticed something was wrong as blood dripped onto the ice, and he quickly dropped his stick and skated to the bench, clearly in a lot of pain. Maroon also noticed the cut and motioned for medical assistance.

Kane, 31, has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season. He is in his second season with the Oilers and his first after signing a four-year, $20.5-million contract with Edmonton this past offseason.