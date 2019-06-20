Penguins' Phil Kessel searching for success at World Series of Poker again amid offseason of uncertainty
For the eighth straight year, Kessel will be competing in the WSOP in Vegas
There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding Phil Kessel and his future with the Pittsburgh Penguins these days, but there is one certainty: Kessel will once again be competing at the World Series of Poker this offseason.
For the eighth straight year, Kessel will be mixing it up with some of the world's best poker players at the event in Vegas. It's a fun offseason tradition for the veteran forward, but it's also one that he takes seriously as a competitor.
"I look forward to coming to Vegas, for the last eight years I've been coming out here for a few weeks," said Kessel, via PokerCentral." This summer I'm looking at playing the $10,000 Pot Limit Omaha and $25,000 Pot Limit Omaha events and it would mean a lot to do well in them even though I know how hard and unlikely it is."
"Us athletes are just always looking to compete, it's in your blood, and that's why I love poker."
Poker is also something of a family affair for Kessel. He learned to play poker from his dad, and they both prefer Pot Limit Omaha. The offseason trips to Las Vegas have become an annual father-son bonding tradition.
Of the three NHL teams he's played for -- the Bruins, Maple Leafs and Penguins -- Kessel told PokerCentral that his best poker playing teammates were in Toronto.
"We had a good group in Toronto for a while, playing with JVR, Bozak, Kadri, and Komarov. That was a good game," Kessel said.
He may soon have to find another group of guys to share a game with, as Kessel is rumored to be on the trade block in Pittsburgh with the Penguins looking to bounce back from a tough season and early playoff exit.
In the meantime, the 31-year-old winger will be focused on finding success on the tables in the desert. If all goes well, you may be able to see him compete on CBS All-Access at the final table of the $25,000 Pot Limit Omaha High Roller on June 22nd.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Awards: Kucherov wins big
A recap of the NHL's 2019 award-winners
-
Auston Matthews scores 'NHL 20' cover
Matthews is just the third American player to earn cover honors
-
Get to know the top NHL prospects
Here are 10 of the most hyped prospects heading into this week's NHL Draft
-
Report: GMs concerned about NHL cap
A lack of cap projections could be impeding teams' plans for the offseason, per reports
-
How to watch the 2019 NHL Draft
Everything you need to know about this year's big event
-
Ducks buy out former MVP Corey Perry
Anaheim saves more than $17 million over the next two years by parting ways with the All-S...