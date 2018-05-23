Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist sends signed hockey stick to boy who was injured in bus crash
The 11-year-old Brendan O’Callaghan got the stick as a gift days after a crash seriously injured him
Days after he suffered serious injuries in a New Jersey school bus crash that claimed the lives of two others, 11-year-old Brendan O'Callaghan seemed "brighter" and more alert than usual. And the New York Rangers were to thank for it.
O'Callaghan was one of 43 people injured when a bus from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, N.J., collided with a dump truck on May 17, as News 12 New Jersey and northjersey.com reported. He was left with "a fractured temple bone, a broken collarbone, a punctured right lung and a bruised orbital bone," his father told USA Today.
The nearby Rangers caught wind that O'Callaghan was a fan of them shortly after the accident, USA Today noted. And it wasn't long before the boy and his family received a package from the NHL team, complete with one of goalie Henrik Lundqvist's hockey sticks -- autographed by "The King" himself -- and a card for O'Callaghan: "Dear Brendan: You're in our thoughts and our prayers. Best wishes, the New York Rangers."
You can check out the video below:
"It was the look on (my) son's face when he received it, it enlightened everyone," Arnie O'Callaghan, the boy's father, told NJ.com. "It was a light of hope."
