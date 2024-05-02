The NHL unveiled the three finalists for the 2024 Masterton Trophy on Thursday. Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen, Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram, and Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington are all up for the award after displaying tremendous resilience in the last year.

The Masterton Trophy is given to the player "who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey." All three of this year's candidates have those qualities in spades.

Andersen started the 2023-24 season as the starting goaltender for the Hurricanes, a Stanley Cup hopeful. However, his season was suddenly sidetracked when doctors discovered blood clots. He missed 50 games, but Andersen has returned in the playoffs and came up huge in Carolina's first-round win over the New York Islanders.

After being nearly unbeatable in the final few weeks of the regular season, Andersen posted a 2.25 GAA and .912 save percentage against the Isles.

"I'm just having fun with it, just being grateful to be back has fueled me a lot," Andersen said, via NHL.com. "You go through a tough time when you sit out that long. Not being able to be in the room with the guys, obviously that has really been eye-opening, and I've been enjoying every second of it.

"It was a very scary situation. Right away, I just wanted to learn a little bit about what I was going to have to deal with and just take it day by day. I leaned on all the great doctors that I've seen that have helped me out through this time. It's been really nice. Obviously, a lot of great people in my life too that have been there along the way, so I'm just kind of leaning on them and not looking too far ahead."

Ingram has battled obsessive compulsive disorder and depression throughout his career, but he has become a vocal mental health advocate while also turning in a career year for the Coyotes. Ingram appeared in 50 games while becoming Arizona's primary netminder and posted a 2.91 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Kylington missed the entire 2022-23 season while dealing with mental health issues. On Jan. 25, 2024, Kylington made his return to the Calgary lineup after roughly 18 months away from the team. Kylington played 33 games while recording three goals and five assists down the stretch.