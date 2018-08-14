Ryan Ellis reportedly agrees to a bargain eight-year, $50M extension with Predators

Ryan Ellis can get comfortable in Nashville. The veteran defenseman has reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Nashville Predators, keeping him under contract through 2028. That extension, which kicks in next season, comes with a $50 million price tag -- an average annual value of $6.25 million. TSN's Bob McKenzie was the first to report the extension.

The extension will not carry any sort of of no-trade or no-movement clause for the 27-year-old Ellis. He'll earn a $7 million signing bonus once the contract kicks in on July 1 next year.

Ellis played just 44 games for the Predators last season after missing the first half recovering from knee surgery. He contributed nine goals and 23 assists on the scoresheet while averaging 18:25 minutes a night for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Preds.

While it's a significant pay raise from the modest $2.5 AAV that Ellis carries on his current deal -- signed in 2014 -- the extension is still a bargain for the Predators, who are in a very comfortable cap situation despite having one of the most talented teams in the NHL.

With Ellis locked up long term, the Predators now have their top four defensemen (P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Ellis) -- arguably the best top four in hockey -- under contract through 2020 at a pretty staggering value.

The Predators' top four defense next season (P.K. Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm) will cost a combined $19.25 million. Even when Ellis' new contract kicks in, it'll be $23 million. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) August 14, 2018

Nashville currently has about $7.6 million in cap space this season and $64 million committed to 18 players for 2019-2020, so they're certainly not feeling the restraints of the cap just yet. They could potentially add to their roster via trade during this upcoming season, or make a strong play on the free agent market next summer.