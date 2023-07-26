The Carolina Hurricanes are locking up one of their biggest stars for the long haul. On Wednesday, the Hurricanes announced that star center Sebastian Aho has signed a eight-year, $78 million contract extension with the team.

The deal will begin during the 2024-25 season and will carry an average-annual-value of $9.75 million through the 2031-32 campaign.

"Sebastian has developed into one of the best two-way centers in hockey," Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a press release. "He's a tremendous leader on and off the ice who sets a great example for our younger players. We're grateful that he's decided to stay in Carolina for the foreseeable future."

Aho was originally selected with the No. 35 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. The 26-year old has racked up 218 goals and 250 assists during his seven seasons with Carolina. Aho is coming off of a 67-point season (36 goals & 31 assists) with the Hurricanes in 2022-23, while also adding 12 points (five goals & seven assists) during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Aho's best season came in 2018-19 when he recorded a career-best 83 points (30 goals, 53 assists).

Aho ranks fifth in both points (468) and goals (218) in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history. His four 30-goal seasons are only one behind Eric Staal for the most in team history.

The Hurricanes star also is tied with Staal for the most shorthanded goals in franchise history (16), while also registering nine career overtime goals.