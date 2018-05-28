Stanley Cup Final 2018: Raiders tell Vegas Golden Knights to 'Just Win Baby' in full-page ad
The Raiders are pulling for their future Las Vegas neighbors in the Stanley Cup Final
It wasn't that long ago that the San Jose Sharks and their fans were upset about the Oakland Raiders showing support for the upstart Vegas Golden Knights in a move obviously geared toward the Raiders' 2020 relocation.
But it turns out the Raiders picked the right NHL team to root for with the Golden Knights now in the Stanley Cup Final, and the Silver & Black reiterated an allegiance to their future Las Vegas counterparts with a full-page ad in Monday's Las Vegas Review-Journal, as shared on Twitter by ESPN's Arash Markazi.
It's only words, below a picture of Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.
"Just Win Baby."
Al Davis, the originator of those words and no stranger to Raiders relocation, would be proud.
