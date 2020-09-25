The National Women's Soccer League is back in action Saturday with the Fall Series as the Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit square off on CBS. The Fall Series, which runs through Oct. 17, features all nine NWSL clubs split into three regional pods. Each team will play four times during the competition.

These two teams are in the Northeast pod and will meet for the second and final time of this series on Saturday. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this upcoming match.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: SeatGeek Stadium -- Bridgeview, Illinois

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBS All Access

Storylines

Chicago Red Stars: The Red Stars are coming off a win against Sky Blue FC where the team saw a different look on the top line. Offseason acquisition Kealia Watt scored twice, including her first goal for the Red Stars, in a 4-1 win. Vanessa DiBernardo and Zoey Gorlaski also earned goals. The team has utilized 2020 as a year of evaluation and building as veteran players have rotated matches with rookies and second year players. The club has emphasized the importance of building chemistry for the sake of generating offense and Watt has now produced two goals and two assists in the last two matches. The team could welcome back starters Casey Short, Katie Johnson, and Tierna Davidson who have been working their way back with the club injury -- and Arin Wright who has been making her return after the birth of her son. This will be the final home match for Chicago in the Fall Series.

Washington Spirit: The Spirit are coming off of a bye week, and their last win came against Chicago. The team has shown a bit of a slow start to begin matches, but built up play over 90 minutes. The team could see the return of Ashely Hatch to the top line, as head coach Richie Burke said the forward is progressing from a bone bruise. The extra offensive option would bolster the Spirit's top line that currently features rookie Ashley Sanchez and Kumi Yokoyama -- the Japanese international who is capable of slotting lower if necessary.

Game prediction

Chicago could reintroduce some former starters, but will that disrupt recent chemistry? This will be Washington's first match on the road. Both teams will likely find the back of the net in a low-scoring affair

Pick: Spirit 2, Red Stars 1