NJ/NY Gotham FC announced former USWNT and Gotham star Carli Lloyd as their newest minority owner on Wednesday. A New Jersey native and Rutgers University alum, Lloyd joins the ownership group that includes majority owners Tammy and Phil Murphy and minority owners Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant, and Ed Nalbandian.

The news comes just five months after Lloyd played her final game for the club, a 1-0 loss to Chicago Red Stars during the 2021 NWSL quarterfinals. Lloyd joined the club former known as Sky Blue FC in 2018 and played out the remainder of her club career with the east coast side through last year.

Lloyd is not the only former club player to now be in a new role. She will join former teammate Yael Averbuch West -- Gotham's general manager -- as she takes on a new title of minority owner.

"As my home club, Gotham FC has always been close to my heart," Lloyd said in a club statement. "It's an honor to begin this new chapter of my soccer career surrounded by people who are committed to making this the best club and league in the world. I look forward to working with Yael Averbuch West, Andrea Pagnanelli, and my fellow owners to continue this organization's impressive transformation."

Lloyd sat down with CBS Sports soccer podcast Attacking Third to discuss her decision to retire and what would come next for her post-playing career.

"I haven't shown much emotion throughout my career, I've just been flipping the chapters, one chapter after the next getting ready preparing, and I've now reached the last chapter," Lloyd said.

Want to hear the complete Carli Lloyd interview? Listen below and make sure to follow Attacking Third, A CBS Soccer Podcast devoted to bringing you everything you need to know about women's soccer from the NWSL and around the globe.

In her new role, Lloyd will serve as an advisor and consultation for Gotham FC in an effort to elevate the profile of the club in international, national, and local markets. Lloyd's own playing legacy is already recognized globally as a two-time World Cup Champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and two-time FIFA Player of the Year.

"When Carli retired last season, we always envisioned her remaining a part of Gotham FC and we are thrilled to make that vision a reality," said Tammy Murphy, Club Chair and Majority Owner of Gotham FC. "Her unique perspective as a former player and world champion will be a tremendous asset as we continue to push this club forward."

NJ/NY Gotham FC recently ended their Challenge Cup group play and will now kick off their regular season on May 1 on the road against the Orlando Pride.