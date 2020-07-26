The Houston Dash won the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars. Their captain, Rachel Daly, won the tournament's Golden Boot thanks to the final score of the competition.
Daly assisted teammate Shea Groom on a 91st-minute goal against Chicago. It gave Daly two assists to go along with her three goals in the tournament, and the extra assist gave Daly the tiebreaker over Lynn Williams of the North Carolina Courage for the Golden Boot. Daly was also named the Challenge Cup MVP.
Daly, Williams and Groom all finished with three goals and were the only players to find the back of the net multiple times during the month-long tournament in Utah. Here's a look at every Challenge Cup goalscorer.
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Assists
|1. Rachel Daly
|Houston Dash
|3
|2
T2. Lynn Williams
NC Courage
3
1
|T2. Shea Groom
|Houston Dash
|3
|1
4. Veronica Boquete
Utah Royals FC
1
2
T5. Debinha
NC Courage
1
1
|T5. Sam Mewis
|NC Courage
|1
|1
|T5. Kristie Mewis
|Houston Dash
|1
|1
|T5. Amy Rodriguez
|Utah Royals FC
|1
|1
|T5. Ashley Hatch
|Washington Spirit
|1
|1
|T5. Bianca St. Georges
|Chicago Red Stars
|1
|1
|T11. Savannah McCaskill
|Chicago Red Stars
|1
|0
|T11. Rachel Hill
|Chicago Red Stars
|1
|0
T11. Morgan Gautrat
Chicago Red Stars
1
0
|T11. Casey Short
|Chicago Red Stars
|1
|0
|T11. Sophie Schmidt
|Houston Dash
|1
|0
|T11. Evelyne Viens
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|0
|T11. Bethany Balcer
|OL Reign
|1
|0
|T11. Abby Erceg
|NC Courage
|1
|0
|T11. Crystal Dunn
|NC Courage
|1
|0
T11. Simone Charley
Portland Thorns
1
0
|T11. Lindsey Horan
|Portland Thorns
|1
|0
|T11. Morgan Weaver
|Portland Thorns
|1
|0
|T11. Nahomi Kawasumi
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|0
|T11. Paige Monaghan
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|0
|T11. Tziarra King
|Utah Royals FC
|1
|0
|T11. Diana Matheson
|Utah Royals FC
|1
|0
|T11. Rose Lavelle
|Washington Spirit
|1
|0
|T11. Bayley Feist
|Washington Spirit
|1
|0
|T11. Sam Staab
|Washington Spirit
|1
|0