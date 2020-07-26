Watch Now: NWSL Challenge Cup Final: Chicago Red Stars vs Houston Dash ( 1:36 )

The Houston Dash won the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars. Their captain, Rachel Daly, won the tournament's Golden Boot thanks to the final score of the competition.

Daly assisted teammate Shea Groom on a 91st-minute goal against Chicago. It gave Daly two assists to go along with her three goals in the tournament, and the extra assist gave Daly the tiebreaker over Lynn Williams of the North Carolina Courage for the Golden Boot. Daly was also named the Challenge Cup MVP.

Daly, Williams and Groom all finished with three goals and were the only players to find the back of the net multiple times during the month-long tournament in Utah. Here's a look at every Challenge Cup goalscorer.