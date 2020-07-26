Watch Now: NWSL Challenge Cup Final: Chicago Red Stars vs Houston Dash (1:36)

The Houston Dash won the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars. Their captain, Rachel Daly, won the tournament's Golden Boot thanks to the final score of the competition.

Daly assisted teammate Shea Groom on a 91st-minute goal against Chicago. It gave Daly two assists to go along with her three goals in the tournament, and the extra assist gave Daly the tiebreaker over Lynn Williams of the North Carolina Courage for the Golden Boot. Daly was also named the Challenge Cup MVP.

Daly, Williams and Groom all finished with three goals and were the only players to find the back of the net multiple times during the month-long tournament in Utah. Here's a look at every Challenge Cup goalscorer. 

PlayerTeamGoalsAssists
1. Rachel DalyHouston Dash32

T2. Lynn Williams

NC Courage

3

1

T2. Shea GroomHouston Dash31

4. Veronica Boquete

Utah Royals FC

1

2

T5. Debinha

NC Courage

1

1

T5. Sam MewisNC Courage11
T5. Kristie MewisHouston Dash
11
T5. Amy RodriguezUtah Royals FC11
T5. Ashley HatchWashington Spirit11
T5. Bianca St. Georges  
Chicago Red Stars11
T11. Savannah McCaskillChicago Red Stars10
T11. Rachel HillChicago Red Stars10

T11. Morgan Gautrat

Chicago Red Stars

1

0

T11. Casey ShortChicago Red Stars10
T11. Sophie SchmidtHouston Dash10
T11. Evelyne ViensSky Blue FC10
T11. Bethany BalcerOL Reign10
T11. Abby ErcegNC Courage10
T11. Crystal DunnNC Courage10

T11. Simone Charley

Portland Thorns

1

0

T11. Lindsey HoranPortland Thorns10
T11. Morgan WeaverPortland Thorns10
T11. Nahomi KawasumiSky Blue FC10
T11. Paige MonaghanSky Blue FC10
T11. Tziarra KingUtah Royals FC10
T11. Diana MathesonUtah Royals FC10
T11. Rose LavelleWashington Spirit10
T11. Bayley FeistWashington Spirit10
T11. Sam StaabWashington Spirit10