The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup reached the halfway mark over the weekend and now will pause for the international break. The top spots in the competition's three regional groups are still up for grabs with three weeks remaining, but the Chicago Red Stars, North Carolina Courage, and OL Reign currently lead their respective groups. Fans can watch all Challenge Cup matches live and on demand with Paramount+.
Chicago Red Stars forward Mal Pugh leads the competition in goals scored with four, while Spirit forwards Ashely Hatch and Trinity Rodman have combined for five goals.
Let's take a look at where things stand in the Power Rankings after Week 3:
NWSL Challenge Cup Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
OL Reign
+1
The Reign move up to No. 1. Head coach Laura Harvey made some player rotations and they paid off with defender Jimena Lopez making some key tackles down the stretch to seal a narrow win over the Thorns on Saturday. 2021 MVP Jess Fishlock's ability to break lines led to a game-winner from Rose Lavelle.
2.
Washington Spirit
+5
The team is finally scoring goals after a slow start to the Challenge Cup. Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, and Ashley Hatch have combined for five of six goals over the last two matches.
3.
North Carolina Courage
-2
The Courage slip in the rankings after two strong games that failed to result in wins. The team is connecting on goal, but has not been able to secure victories after going ahead in the first half. The debut of Brazilian international Kerolin could be a bright spot for the team after the international break.
4.
Chicago Red Stars
+2
The Red Stars are back in the top four thanks to another strong game from striker Mal Pugh. Pugh recorded a brace against Houston for a crucial three points in the Central Region, while rookie defender Amanda Kowalski slotted seamlessly into the backline after a season-ending ACL injury to Tierna Davidson.
5.
Kansas City Current
-2
The Kansas City Current dip in the rankings after a loss on the road to Racing Louisville. The Current struggled to make the most of their attacking opportunities despite outshooting Louisville, 17-9. They also had some questionable shot selections, and an own goal from defender Hallie Mace was too much to overcome.
6.
Portland Thorns FC
- 2
Portland will be disappointed not to capitalize on some midweek momentum from a 3-0 win against Angel City. A narrow loss to rivals OL Reign wasn't due to lack of effort, and even with Sophia Smith being isolated, teammates stepped up. Wingback Natalie Kuikka led the team with four shots, and Japanese international Hina Sugita recorded two shots.
7.
San Diego Wave FC
+1
The Wave picked up their first win in franchise history with a 4-2 victory over Angel City. The team did a good job to expose space behind the opposition as Alex Morgan scored two goals in the win.
8.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
+2
The team has struggled to look dynamic in attack, and Gotham's defensive performances have bailed them out the last two matches. Late-game goals in two consecutive matches to secure results could finally be the key to unlocking things moving forward.
9.
Racing Louisville FC
+3
The club jumps up in the Power Rankings after a dominant win over Kansas City. Forward Jessica McDonald's performance forced an early own goal. Her budding chemistry with former Courage teammate Lauren Milliet makes them a duo to keep an eye on.
10.
Houston Dash
-6
Two consecutive losses with little answers inside the lines for the Dash. The team tried to make adjustments, pushing Canadian international Sophie Schmidt back into the midfield, but Houston's backline is struggling once more, conceding five goals in two games.
11.
Orlando Pride
-1
The team suffered a blowout loss against the Washington Spirit with Gunny Jonsdottir picking up a consolation goal. A season-ending injury to Marta and an injury to Sydney Leroux means Orlando is probably thankful for the international break and a pause in play.
12.
Angel City FC
-4
A lack of depth and chemistry has led to three consecutive losses for the expansion side as Angel City search for their first franchise win.