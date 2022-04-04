The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup reached the halfway mark over the weekend and now will pause for the international break. The top spots in the competition's three regional groups are still up for grabs with three weeks remaining, but the Chicago Red Stars, North Carolina Courage, and OL Reign currently lead their respective groups. Fans can watch all Challenge Cup matches live and on demand with Paramount+.

Chicago Red Stars forward Mal Pugh leads the competition in goals scored with four, while Spirit forwards Ashely Hatch and Trinity Rodman have combined for five goals.

Let's take a look at where things stand in the Power Rankings after Week 3:

NWSL Challenge Cup Power Rankings