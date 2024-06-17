Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Orlando Pride -- The Pride had another week where they struggled to capitalize on really good chances in front of goal. Still, they remain unbeaten and dangerous, because other clubs haven't figured out how to truly break them down.

2. Kansas City Current -- The first-place side let three points slip through their fingers while at home against Chicago, and Vanessa DiBernardo leaving the pitch early with an injury isn't something the Current want to see as they sit on top of the league table. Even good teams look beatable as the season goes on

3. NJ/NY Gotham FC +1 They are finally looking like the super team we all thought they would be and the depth players are reminding everyone they're lethal too. Another strong week for Ella Stevens, but also Yazmeen Ryan, who looks ready to lead this team through an Olympic stretch with several Gotham members eyeing a spot on the USWNT Olympic roster.

4. Washington Spirit -1 Another week, another power rankings where keep talking about Washington's rookie class. This week the honors go back to Croix Bethune who keeps playing like a league veteran and delivered an equalizer at the death.

5. Portland Thorns FC -- No Sophia Smith on a red card suspension and no Sam Coffey with an ankle injury, was just too much absence for the Thorns on the road. The squad managed a pitiful one shot on target.

6. North Carolina Courage +1 The Courage will welcome a hard-fought draw against one of the last unbeaten teams in the league. They stopped the bleeding of a four-game losing streak with a solid performance against Orlando Pride and frustrated the second-place side by marking Barbra Banda.

7. San Diego Wave FC +1 Even when the Wave get into dangerous spaces and create opportunities, the goals are minimal. Maria Sanchez and Jaedyn Shaw provided some spark and combined for a lone goal, but that's no wins for San Diego in five games.

8. Racing Louisville FC -2 The goal scoring is still dry for San Diego despite an equalizer from Makenzie Doniak against the mighty Orlando Pride. The players are coming up with looks in the final third, but the tactics aren't leading to the execution.

9. Chicago Red Stars -- Mallory Swanson is the leader of the attacking line and Sam Staab anchors the backline, and the two of them combining for a come-from-behind draw is pretty defining of head coach Lorne Donaldson's early era. It's enough to snap a three-game losing streak and ring in the halfway point of the season.

10. Angel City FC -- Outshot their opponents, had more attempts on target, and a penalty kick opportunity – and still couldn't get a win on the road. This team had a second-half surge last season, so it might just be now or never to mix things up.

11. Houston Dash -- Jane Campbell is having another MVP-level season for the club. A penalty stop and a late-game goal line scramble was enough for a result at home, but the squad is scoreless in two games now.

12. Bay FC -- Couldn't capitalize on the momentum of a big win at Wrigley Field despite good looks on goal against Utah.

13. Seattle Reign FC -- Had a pretty bland game in their rivalry matchup against the Thorns, but they still managed to nab a draw. Quinn's return to the starting lineup will only help the squad, till they depart for Olympic duty at least.