The National Women's Soccer League announced a complete Fall Series schedule on Thursday. The Fall Series' opening match will take place Saturday (Sept. 5), when the Washington Spirit host Sky Blue FC. CBS will air five matches as Games of the Week throughout the competition, and more games will be available on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.
The league previously announced that NWSL would resume in 2020 with the Fall Series and revealed a partial schedule. The Fall Series will run for seven weeks, from Sept. 5 to Oct. 17. The format will feature all nine teams placed into three pods with three NWSL clubs in each pod representing three regions. Each team will play four games. Here are the pods:
West
- OL Reign
- Portland Thorns FC
- Utah Royals FC
Northeast
- Chicago Red Stars
- Sky Blue FC
- Washington Spirit
South
- North Carolina Courage
- Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash
The NWSL is picking up action following the 2020 Challenge Cup, which ran for one month in a one-location bubble. The Houston Dash took home the Challenge Cup crown in July.
For the Fall Series, there will be a televised NWSL Game of the Week on CBS every Saturday in September, as well as a final match on Oct. 17. CBS Sports Network will carry games three Saturdays in October, and CBS All Access will exclusively stream four games in addition to the CBS broadcast coverage in September. Additionally, Twitch will stream seven games globally, including in the United States, and every game internationally.
NWSL also announced the Fall Series broadcast team that will call all NWSL Game's of the Week on CBS and CBSSN with the duo of play-by-play announcer Jenn Hildreth and analyst Lori Lindsey. Play-by-play announcer Mike Watts will also be joined by Lindsey for the four exclusive CBS All Access games. Marisa Pilla will serve as CBS' sideline reporter, providing fans with pre-game, halftime and post-game interviews with players and coaches.
The NWSL Games of the Week will feature every NWSL club at least once, including Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars on September 26 and NWSL Challenge Cup Champions Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage on Oct. 4.
Get all the details below with the full NWSL Fall Series schedule.
|DATE
|TIME (EST)
|VENUE
|HOME
|AWAY
|PLATFORM
Saturday, Sept. 5
1:00 PM
Segra Field
Washington Spirit
Sky Blue FC
CBS & CBS ALL ACCESS
Friday, Sept. 11
7:00 PM
Sahlen's Stadium
NC Courage
Houston Dash
TWITCH
Saturday, Sept. 12
12:00 PM
Segra Field
Washington Spirit
Chicago Red Stars
TWITCH
Saturday, Sept. 12
3:30 PM
Providence Park
Portland Thorns FC
OL Reign
CBS & CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, Sept. 19
1:00 PM
Sahlen's Stadium
NC Courage
Orlando Pride
CBS & CBS ALL ACCESS
Sunday, Sept. 20
1:00 PM
SeatGeek Stadium
Chicago Red Stars
Sky Blue FC
CBS ALL ACCESS
Sunday, Sept. 20
3:00 PM
Providence Park
Portland Thorns FC
Utah Royals FC
TWITCH
Saturday, Sept. 26
1:00 PM
SeatGeek Stadium
Chicago Red Stars
Washington Spirit
CBS & CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, Sept. 26
3:30 PM
Rio Tinto Stadium
Utah Royals FC
OL Reign
CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, Sept. 26
8:30 PM
BBVA Stadium
Houston Dash
Orlando Pride
TWITCH
Saturday, Oct. 3
12:30 PM
Montclair State
Sky Blue FC
Washington Spirit
TWITCH
Saturday, Oct. 3
10:00 PM
Rio Tinto Stadium
Utah Royals FC
Portland Thorns FC
CBSSN
Sunday, Oct. 4
7:00 PM
BBVA Stadium
Houston Dash
North Carolina Courage
TWITCH
Friday, Oct. 9
5:00 PM
Osceola County Stadium
Orlando Pride
Houston Dash
CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 10
12:30 PM
Montclair State
Sky Blue FC
Chicago Red Stars
CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, Oct. 10
8:00 PM
Cheney Stadium
OL Reign
Portland Thorns FC
TWITCH
Saturday, Oct. 17
4:00 PM
Exploria Stadium
Orlando Pride
North Carolina Courage
CBS & CBS ALL ACCESS
Saturday, Oct. 17
8:00 PM
Cheney Stadium
OL Reign
Utah Royals FC
CBS ALL ACCESS