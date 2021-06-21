The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Tuesday with the start of week seven action. OL Reign, currently in an unlikely ninth place, Chicago Red Stars, who currently sit in fifth, at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington. It's a quick turnaround for both sides this week after their weekend action. OL Reign are coming off a 2-1 loss on the road against North Carolina Courage, while the Red Stars drew 1-1 against Washington Spirit.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match in Tacoma:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, June 22



: Tuesday, June 22 Time : 10:00 p.m. ET



: 10:00 p.m. ET Location : Cheney Stadium -- Tacoma, Washington



: Cheney Stadium -- Tacoma, Washington Stream: Twitch

Storylines

OL Reign: The Tacoma side return home after a 2-1 loss against North Carolina Courage last week, as Jess Fishlock scored the lone goal for the team. The club has been struggling to string together wins despite new additions to their squad meant to bolster various areas of the pitch. A short timeline between matches could mean a rotated starting 11. If there is an opportunity for head coach Farid Benstiti to somehow get Shirley Cruz, Fishlock, and Dzsenifer Marozsán on the pitch at the same time in light of Rose Lavelle being out, the team could turn the tide against an equally inconsistent Chicago side.

Chicago Red Stars: Chicago are coming off a 1-1 draw against Washington Spirit where the breakthrough goals didn't happen until the 85th minute of the game, and Red Stars midfielder Morgan Gautrat converted a penalty kick to equalize. The quick turnaround could see some rotation for the team as they travel to Tacoma, Washington for their seventh match of the regular season. The club needs to start producing more consistent and convincing results as they enter the next quarter of the season.

Game prediction

Two teams play a tight and physical match and Chicago get the opening goal, but OL Reign navigate their narrow home field better than most visitors and equalize. Pick: OL Reign 1, Chicago 1