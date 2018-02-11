2018 Winter Olympics: Men's downhill pushed to Monday due to high winds

Wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour have prompted 2018 Winter Olympics organizers to push the men's downhill event from Sunday into next week.

That's according to Reuters, which reported Saturday that "high winds at the Jeongseon venue" have been forecast through Tuesday.

Pyeongchang Games organizers, including chief race director Markus Waldner, had already been preparing for a potential postponement, per the report, and once winds arrived on Sunday in South Korea, it got "well past the point at which the gondola that moves the skiers to the top of the mountain" could function.

Weather permitting, Waldner said on Thursday, the race would be run on Monday at noon local time (0300 GMT), between the two runs of the women's giant slalom at the other Alpine venue in Yongpyong. If organizers are not able to stage the race by the end of Wednesday, the downhill will replace the men's Super G in the schedule with the other speed race moving to Friday, currently a rest day.

