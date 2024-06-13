The 2024 Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials will be held at Minneapolis' Target Center from June 27-30. Team USA's rosters feature 16 women and 20 men competing for five spots each, one of which is already held by this year's all-around champions: Simone Biles and Brody Malone.

The women's side will be looking to build on their Olympic dominance, having won a medal in every Olympic team competition since 1992. The men's team, who claimed bronze in last year's World Championships, have only won two team medals, but aim to build off of strong individual performances.

Athletes to watch on the women's side are Minnesota native Suni Lee, last year's all-around champion who has returned to competition following kidney-related health issues, and Jordan Chiles, a Tokyo silver medalist who joined the U.S. national team when she was 11 years old in 2013. Notable members of the men's team include 2024 Winter Cup silver medalist Shane Wiskus, 2023 all-around champion Asher Hong and Tokyo Olympian Yul Moldauer, who finished fourth at the U.S. Championships and automatically qualified for the trials.

The U.S. will be without three-time gold medalist Gabby Douglas, who withdrew from the Paris Olympics after suffering an ankle injury. The 28-year-old attempted to come back after she retired following the 2016 Rio games, and would have been the oldest American woman to compete at the games had she made this year's roster. Shilese Jones was also forced to withdraw from the U.S. Championships due to a shoulder injury, but she plans to petition for a spot in the Olympic Trials, according to NBC News.

How to watch the 2024 Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Time: Various | Date: Thursday, June 27 - Sunday, June 30

Location: Target Center – Minneapolis

TV Channel: NBC, USA Network | Streaming: Peacock, fubo (try for free)

Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, June 27: Men's Day 1

Men's Qualifying: 6:00 PM - USA Network, Peacock

Friday, June 28: Women's Day 1

Women's Qualifying: 7:30 PM - Peacock

Women's Qualifying: 8:00 PM - NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 29: Men's Day 2

Men's Final: 3:00 PM - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 30: Women's Day 2