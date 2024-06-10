Caitlin Clark did not make the initial Team USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the Indiana Fever rookie is one of the top alternates along with Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones, as reported by Shams Charania. They would be next in line if someone on the 12-player roster got injured or drops out for any reason.

"I think it would be a great opportunity," Clark said of playing in the Olympics. "A lot of ifs. My main focus is on the Fever. That's what it is. USA Basketball means something, have great relationship with them, but the 12 (players) they have selected are really great players, so they're in good hands."

Clark has only played 12 WNBA games so far, but she's already displaying some of the offensive skills that helped her become college basketball's all-time leading scorer at Iowa. The Hawkeyes legend is averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game as a rookie.

Jones was a first-round pick in 2017 and has been on the rise the last few seasons. She was the league's Most Improved Player in 2021 and the Sixth Player of the Year in 2022.

Team USA women's basketball has won every Olympic gold medal since 1996, and they have the chance to extend that record this year. The current team is already star-studded with players such as A'ja Wilson, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart leading the way.

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will take place Friday, July 26.