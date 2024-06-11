USA Basketball announced its 12-woman roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Tuesday. The roster is loaded with experienced WNBA players who have all played for the USA Basketball senior women's team or 3x3 in International competition.

Despite calls for Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark to make the roster, the 2024 Olympic team chose an experienced group to lead the team in what they hope will be an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is one of three former WNBA MVPs and one of nine WNBA champions to earn a roster spot.

The 12-player roster combines for 15 Olympic gold medals, 18 FIBA Women's World Cup championships, and 55 WNBA All-Star appearances. They will be led by Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

"This roster features some of the best basketball talent our country has to offer and I'm excited to lead this team with the goal of winning an eighth straight Olympic gold medal in Paris," Reeve said in the press release. "I'm looking forward to getting together in Phoenix and starting the journey to Paris."

In addition to Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces have three members of their current roster on the Olympic senior team. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum won gold for Tea USA in the inaugural 3x3 Tournament in Tokyo.

Gray is the most surprising choice, considering she has not logged a minute of action for the Aces. The three-time WNBA champion suffered a lower body injury in the 2023 WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty. Assuming Gray is healthy, she will likely take over point guard duties for the retired five-time Olympic champion Sue Bird.

While reports have Clark and Connecticut Sun forward Bri Jones as the first alternates, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale might be the better choice. While first-time Olympians Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper are elite guards, they also play best off the ball. Ogunbowale, who is the second-leading scorer in the WNBA behind Wilson, is a pure scorer from the perimeter and can attack the basket. She has proven that she can be an effective facilitator as well.

Not to be overlooked is the most-decorated player on the roster, Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi. The five-time Olympian has played in a program leading 38 Olympic games and has a shot to surpass Lisa Leslie for most points scored at the Olympics (488) if she can manage 74 in the tournament.

"I mean, it's always an honor. There's nothing like playing at the Olympics," Taurasi told CBS Sports in an exclusive interview last week.

Here's a look at the complete roster.

Team USA roster

Player Team Position Olympic experience Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Forward 2020 Kahleah Copper Phoenix Mercury Guard/Forward None Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces Guard 2020 Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Center 2016, 2020 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Guard None Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Guard 2020 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Guard None Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Forward 2016, 2020 Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury Guard 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Forward None A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Forward/Center 2020 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Guard/Forward 2020 (3x3 team)

Team USA will compete in an exhibition against the 2024 WNBA All-Stars on July 20 in Phoenix before heading to London ahead of the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

Taurasi called having the final domestic sendoff in Phoenix a dream come true.

"Basketball is just woven into the fabric of the city. We're gonna have an amazing turnout and it'll be very satisfying to have everyone here in Phoenix and in my home city, and it'll be fun," Taurasi said.

This is the second time the Mercury will host the All-Star Game (2014) and also the second time the competition has been billed as Team USA vs Team WNBA. In 2021, Team WNBA defeated Team USA 93-85 and Ogumbowale was named All-Star MVP.

That summer, USA Basketball went on to win their seventh gold medal in Tokyo under coach Dawn Staley, who guided the team to a 6-0 record. The women's national team will open the 2024 Summer Olympics against Japan on July 29.