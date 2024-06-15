Team USA's Olympic Swim Team will be decided in Indiana beginning Saturday, June 15, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The site moved from Omaha, Nebraska, where the previous four trials were held to the home of the Indianapolis Colts. This year's trials come a century after Indianapolis hosted the 1924 Olympic Swimming Trials for the Paris Summer Olympics.

Over 700 Olympic hopefuls will be competing for 52 spots across nine days in what is considered "the most prestigious swimming event in the United States." Notable competitors include seven-time gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, four-time Olympic champion Ryan Murphy and two-time Olympian Gabrielle Rose. Ledecky is participating in 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles. Dressel will compete in the 100m and 200m freestyles and 100m butterfly. Rose, who will swim in the 100m and 200m breaststrokes, is hoping to become the competition's oldest qualifier at 47 years old. She previously competed in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

Ledecky, preparing for her fourth Olympic Games this summer, noted in a recent interview the prevalence of cheating has made it tougher on her mentality heading to France.

"It's hard going into Paris knowing that we're gonna be racing some of these athletes," Ledecky told "CBS Sunday Morning" in a recent interview. "And I think our faith in some of the systems is at an all-time low. You try not to think too much about when you're actually racing. And the best thing to do is to just go out there and try to win.

"It's tough when you have in the back of your head that it's not necessarily an even playing field."

Other names to watch include Cal's Destin Lasco, who broke his own American Record to win the 200m IM, and former Virginia swimmer Kate Douglass, who earned bronze at the 200 IM in Tokyo and has 11 gold medals across the World Championships and World Swimming Championships.

Here's how you can view the 2024 Olympic Swimming Trials:

Where to Watch the 2024 Olympic Swimming Trials

Time: 11:00 a.m., 8:00 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, June 15 - Sunday, June 23

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis

TV channel: NBC, USA Swimming Network | Streaming: Peacock, fubo (try for free)

2024 Olympic Swimming Trials Broadcast Schedule

Heats will begin at 11:00 am. ET, while finals are scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday, June 15



Qualifying Heats -- 11 a.m. ET (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats -- 6:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals -- 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, June 16

Qualifying Heats -- 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats -- 5 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals -- 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, June 17

Qualifying Heats -- 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats -- 7 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals -- 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, June 18

Qualifying Heats -- 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats -- 6 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals -- 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Wednesday, June 19

Qualifying Heats -- 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats -- 7 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals -- 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Thursday, June 20

Qualifying Heats -- 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats -- 7 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals -- 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Friday, June 21

Qualifying Heats -- 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats -- 5:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals -- 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Saturday June 22

Qualifying Heats -- 11 a.m. (Peacock)

Qualifying Heats -- 6:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Finals -- 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, June 23