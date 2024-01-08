Former Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton says that she's lucky to be alive after she was hospitalized in 2023 with a rare form of pneumonia that had her struggling to breathe.

"This is serious, and this is life. I am so grateful to be here," Retton said in an interview on 'TODAY.' "I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support."

Pneumonia is a respiratory infection that causes the lungs to fill up with fluid with adults over the age of 65 being more at risk for more severe complications. Retton's family didn't reveal the type of pneumonia that she contracted.

Retton revealed that her neighbor "pretty much saved my life" when she was found at her home last year. She had fallen ill after feeling tired the day before and was taken to a nearby hospital. Retton ended up being diagnosed with pneumonia and was released.

However, she was taken back to the hospital the very next day and ended up being placed in the intensive care unit.

Retton's daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, helped set up a fundraiser campaign to help pay for her medical bills. Initially, she told NBC that she couldn't afford health insurance, but immediately signed up after contracting pneumonia.

Retton is currently wearing a nasal cannula, which is a device that supplies the 55-year-old with additional oxygen. In the interview, Retton did state that she realizes that she's in a very vulnerable state.

In 1984, Retton became the first United States gymnast to win the Olympic gymnastics all-around gold medal. She ended up winning five medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.