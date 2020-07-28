In 1913, modern Olympic founder Pierre de Coubertin drew a sketch of Olympic rings that eventually turned into what we now know as the logo of the games. That original drawing sold for a whopping $216,000 through a French auction house on Sunday. A Brazilian collector paid 185,000 euros for the drawing of the Olympic rings, which added 27 percent to the total value. In total, the collector paid more than $275,000 for it, according to NBC Sports.

De Coubertin was the original founder of the Olympic Games and the International Olympic Committee. The first Olympic Games took place in the summer of 1896 in Athens. However, De Coubertin wanted to revive the Olympics and that was when the five rings were unveiled. The Olympic rings first made their debut at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium -- seven years after De Coubertin first drew them -- when they were part of the Olympic flag.

The meaning behind the rings is that they represented the union between five different continents: North America, South America, Africa, Australia and Europe. The sale of the original 1913 drawing comes after Coubertin's Olympic Manifesto sold for $8,806,500 to a Russian billionaire last December.