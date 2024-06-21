Over 900 athletes will compete in the 2024 track and field Olympic trials, which begin June 21 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field. Among the names to watch in the event are decorated sprinters Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, two-time Olympic champion hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Olympic champion discus thrower Valarie Allman.
Richardson, who recently won the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic, will be competing in both the 100m and 200m sprints in Eugene. The six-time world champion Lyles will also take part in both the 100m and 200m sprints. Lyles has previously expressed a desire to go for the "sprint quadruple" in the 2024 Olympics, competing in his main events as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to bring home four gold medals.
A shot at gold won't be the only reward at stake for competitors. For the first time, World Athletics will offer gold medalists $50,000 in prize money in track and field, with plans to do the same for silver and bronze medalists by the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
How to watch the 2024 track and field Olympic trials
- Time: Various | Dates: Friday, June 21 - Sunday, June 30
- Location: Hayward Field -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV channel: NBC, USA Network | Streaming: fubo (try for free), Peacock
Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Friday, June 21
- Finals: 6:30 p.m. -- USA Network
- Finals: 9:00 p.m. -- NBC
Saturday, June 22
Finals: 9:00 p.m. - NBC
Sunday, June 23
Finals: 8:30 p.m. -- NBC
Monday, June 24
Finals: 8:00 p.m. -- NBC
Thursday, June 27
- Finals: 8:00 p.m. -- NBC
- Finals: 9:00 p.m. -- USA Network
- Heats: 11:00 p.m. -- Peacock
Friday, June 28
- Finals: 8:00 PM -- USA Network
- Finals: 10:00 PM -- NBC
Saturday, June 29
Finals: 8:00 p.m. -- NBC
Sunday, June 30
Finals: 7:30 p.m. -- NBC