Over 900 athletes will compete in the 2024 track and field Olympic trials, which begin June 21 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field. Among the names to watch in the event are decorated sprinters Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, two-time Olympic champion hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Olympic champion discus thrower Valarie Allman.

Richardson, who recently won the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic, will be competing in both the 100m and 200m sprints in Eugene. The six-time world champion Lyles will also take part in both the 100m and 200m sprints. Lyles has previously expressed a desire to go for the "sprint quadruple" in the 2024 Olympics, competing in his main events as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to bring home four gold medals.

A shot at gold won't be the only reward at stake for competitors. For the first time, World Athletics will offer gold medalists $50,000 in prize money in track and field, with plans to do the same for silver and bronze medalists by the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

How to watch the 2024 track and field Olympic trials

Time: Various | Dates: Friday, June 21 - Sunday, June 30

Various | Friday, June 21 - Sunday, June 30 Location: Hayward Field -- Eugene, Oregon

Hayward Field -- Eugene, Oregon TV channel: NBC, USA Network | Streaming: fubo (try for free), Peacock

Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, June 21

Finals: 6:30 p.m. -- USA Network

Finals: 9:00 p.m. -- NBC

Saturday, June 22

Finals: 9:00 p.m. - NBC

Sunday, June 23

Finals: 8:30 p.m. -- NBC

Monday, June 24

Finals: 8:00 p.m. -- NBC

Thursday, June 27

Finals: 8:00 p.m. -- NBC

Finals: 9:00 p.m. -- USA Network

Heats: 11:00 p.m. -- Peacock

Friday, June 28

Finals: 8:00 PM -- USA Network

Finals: 10:00 PM -- NBC

Saturday, June 29

Finals: 8:00 p.m. -- NBC

Sunday, June 30