The Chinese Swimming Association announced its 31-member roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics this week, which includes 11 swimmers embroiled in a doping scandal. The group, which includes gold medalists Zhang Yufei and Wang Shun, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine back in 2021, though the results of those tests were only revealed this year.

The World Anti-Doping Agency stated that it accepted China's explanation that the 23 swimmers who failed tests had eaten food that was contaminated with the substance. The swimmers were cleared and permitted to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, which ended up taking place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese officials have denied the accusations of doping, and have called them "misleading" and "defamatory."

WADA confirmed to the New York Times that three of 23 Chinese athletes also tested positive for clenbuterol, which is a performance-enhancing drug. Those positive tests came between 2016 and 2017, and those three athletes will represent China in the Paris Olympics.

Last month, United States gold medal-winning swimmer Katie Ledecky stated that her faith in the Olympic anti-doping system was at an "all-time low" as the Paris Olympics are set to begin. Next week, United States swimming legends Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt are slated to testify on Capitol Hill at a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing that pertains to anti-doping issues.