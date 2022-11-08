Caesars Sportsbook Michigan is extra busy this time of year bringing sports fans in the Great Lakes State even closer to their favorite sports and teams. If you are one of the passionate sports fans in Michigan who haven't checked out Caesars Sportsbook MI yet, now is the perfect time to to try your luck with the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code so you can bet on sports in Michigan. With so many sports to choose from right now, you can't go wrong using a Caesars Sportsbook deposit code to place your wager. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Prop bet: This insanely popular wager involves outcomes other than the final score of a game. Commonly-placed prop bets include how many points a power forward will have or how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw.



Parlay: Another popular pick, a parlay is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves placing two or more sides on one wager and having all sides win for the bet to be a winner. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win.



Futures: Caesars Sportsbook doesn't limit you to betting on games that are happening right this minute. You can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball's final playoff series just ended last week, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.