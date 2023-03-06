Michigan sports betting got off to a positive start in 2023, as customers placed nearly $491 million in bets. While slightly below December 2022's $495 million in wagers, the number also failed to reach last January's figure of approximately $532.7 million. One of the likely causes for the handle drop was the legalization of sports betting in neighboring Ohio, which achieved a staggering $1.1 billion in bets in its first month. With increased competition in another bordering state, it might be a stretch for Michigan to top its $4.81 billion in Michigan sports betting handle from 2022. With so many sports in season right now, it's the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit offer and Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Double Result: A wager in which the bettor chooses the team who will win the first half, or a tie, as well as which team will win the overall game (regardless of overtime or extra time). These bets pay more when both teams are simultaneously chosen to win one segment of the game but not the other.



Alt Total Points: Caesars offers a slider to choose alt lines including the total points for the game. Move the slider to the far left (for Under lines) or far right (Over lines). Customers can enhance the value of their bets significantly if they have strong opinions as to a lower or higher scoring matchup than the oddsmakers predict.



Against the spread: For if you want to wager on the big pro football game this weekend, even though Detroit isn't playing. If Kansas City is the 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, that side must win by 8 or more points to cover the spread. Philadelphia can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 for fewer points.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.