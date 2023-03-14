Michigan sports betting slipped year-over-year in January, likely due to the powerful launch in Ohio on January 1. Customers in Michigan placed nearly $491 million in Michigan sports betting wagers during the first 31 days of 2023, but that pales in comparison to last year's figure of approximately $532.7 million over the same time frame. Meanwhile, Ohio's first month as a legal sports betting state attracted a staggering $1.1 billion in customer handle. With increased competition in another bordering state, it might be a stretch for Michigan to top its $4.81 billion figure from 2022, but sports betting in Michigan will remain very popular. With so many sports in season right now, it's the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit offer and Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Total Points + Rebounds + Assists: A fun pro basketball bet where the customer can wager on the combined number of points, rebounds, and assists a marquee player will have during that night's game. It's the closest equivalent that sports betting has to nightly DFS.



Race to 20/30/40/50 points: Caesars offers the ability for basketball bettors to predict which team will reach certain point increments in the first half. The underdog generally pays more favorably, but not as much as compared to the standard game money line.



Against the spread: For if you want to wager on the big pro football game this weekend, even though Detroit isn't playing. If Kansas City is the 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, that side must win by 8 or more points to cover the spread. Philadelphia can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 for fewer points.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.