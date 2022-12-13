If you are a die-hard Michigan sports fan but haven't checked out Caesars Sportsbook MI yet, now is the perfect time to use the Caesars Sportsbook Michigan promo code. The push for the pro football playoffs is on and the resident football team is trying to beat the odds and punch their ticket to the postseason. With so much excitement packed into every game, Michigan sports betting is more popular than ever. With so many sports to choose from right now, you can't go wrong using a Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit code to place your wager. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Against the spread: This is a must for betting on the action every Sunday. If Detroit is the 3.5-point underdog against New York, that side must win outright or lose by 3 or fewer points to cover the spread. New York can cover by scoring 4 or more points as the 3.5-point favorite.



Player props: A prop bet is a very popular bet on an outcome other than the final score of a game, and often focuses on a single athlete's performance. Popular player props include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many rushing yards a running back will tally.



Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting style involves placing two or more sides on one wager and having all sides win for the bet to be a winner. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.