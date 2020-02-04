2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship: Standings, schedule, scores as USWNT wins group

The United States women's national team could be just 90 minutes away from qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. On Monday, their 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship journey continued with a 6-0 win over Costa Rica to clinch Group A with a perfect 3-0-0 record. In those three games, the U.S. scored 18 goals and didn't concede once, setting up a battle on Friday likely against Mexico for a spot in the Olympics. If Mexico somehow beats Canada on Tuesday, the U.S. will face its neighbors to the north with a berth on the line.

Monday's match for the reigning World Cup champs was a cakewalk, and the winning goal came just two minutes in when Christen Press pulled off a fantastic touch before going far post to the upper 90 on the Costa Rica goalkeeper. Check this out.

What a strike from @ChristenPress! 🔥



She opens the scoring as the USWNT leads early in Olympics qualifying. Again. pic.twitter.com/Yw8QA9SZdJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 4, 2020

Press finished the game with two goals, as did Sam Mewis, while Lindsey Horan and Jessica McDonald also scored. The U.S. scored three goals in each half and out-shot Costa Rica 24-1.

The team's game on Friday for an Olympic berth is set for 10 p.m. ET from Carson, California. You can watch USWNT matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

Standings and schedule

Group A MP W D L GD PTS USA 3 3 0 0 +18 9 Costa Rica 3 2 0 1 +1 6 Haiti 3 1 0 2 0 3 Panama 3 0 0 3 -19 0

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Costa Rica 6, Panama 1

USA 4, Haiti 0



Friday, Jan. 31

USA 8, Panama 0

Costa Rica 2, Haiti 0

Monday, Feb. 3

Haiti 6, Panama 0

USA 6, Costa Rica 0

Group B MP W D L GD PTS Canada 2 2 0 0 +20 6 Mexico 2 2 0 0 +7 6 Jamaica 2 0 0 2 -10 0 Saint Kitts and Nevis 2 0 0 2 -17 0

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Canada 11, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0

Mexico 1, Jamaica 0

Saturday, Feb. 1

Mexico 6, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0

Canada 9, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Canada vs. Mexico, 6:30 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 8:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 7

Group B winner vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Group B runner-up, 10 p.m. ET

Final

Sunday, Feb. 9

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET