2020 UEFA Euro qualifying schedule, group standings: Spain punches its ticket
Qualifying for the 2020 Euro championship is past its halfway point for most
We are less than a year away from the start of 2020 UEFA European Championship, which will be unlike any other edition of the competition we've seen. There are still 24 participants, but this time around there will be no host country for the Euros. Instead, 12 different cities in 12 different countries from all over the continent will host matches. From Ireland all the way to Russia, the Euros begin on June 12, 2020 and end on July 12, 2020, with the final at London's Wembley Stadium.
The top two teams in each group below will qualify directly to the competition, while the four remaining spots will come from the UEFA Nations League playoffs. Below you'll find the standings, scores and schedule from Euro 2020 qualifying, plus how to stream or watch the matches on TV.
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Univision will carry the games in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the games in English throughout the competition.
Teams with a * next to their name have officially qualified for Euro 2020.
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
England
6
5
0
1
+20
15
Czech Republic
6
4
0
2
+2
12
Kosovo
6
3
2
1
2
11
Montenegro
7
0
3
4
-12
3
Bulgaria
7
0
3
4
-12
3
March 22
Bulgaria 1, Montenegro 1
England 5, Czech Republic 0
March 25
Kosovo 1, Bulgaria 1
England 5, Montenegro 1
June 7
Czech Republic 2, Bulgaria 1
Montenegro 1, Kosovo 1
June 10
Kosovo 3, Bulgaria 2
Czech Republic 3, Montenegro 0
Sept. 7
Kosovo 2, Czech Republic 1
England 4, Bulgaria 0
Sept. 10
England 5, Kosovo 3
Czech Republic 3, Montenegro 0
Oct. 11
Czech Republic 2, England 1
Montenegro 0, Bulgaria 0
Oct. 14
England 6, Bulgaria 0
Kosovo 2, Montenegro 0
Nov. 14
Czech Republic vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m. ET
England vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m. ET
Nov. 17
Bulgaria vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. ET
Kosovo vs. England, 12 p.m. ET
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Ukraine*
7
6
1
0
+13
19
Portugal
6
3
2
1
+8
11
Serbia
6
3
1
2
-1
10
Luxembourg
6
1
1
4
-6
4
Lithuania
7
0
1
6
-14
1
March 22
Luxembourg 2, Lithuania 1
Portugal 0, Ukraine 0
March 25
Ukraine 2, Luxembourg 1
Portugal 1, Serbia 1
June 7
Lithuania 1, Luxembourg 1
Ukraine 5, Serbia 0
June 10
Serbia 4. Lithuania 1
Ukraine 1, Luxembourg 0
Sept. 7
Ukraine 3, Lithuania 0
Portugal 4, Serbia 2
Sept. 10
Portugal 5, Lithuania 1
Serbia 3, Luxembourg 1
Oct. 11
Portugal 3, Luxembourg 0
Ukraine 2, Lithuania 0
Oct. 14
Serbia 2, Lithuania 1
Ukraine 2, Portugal 1
Nov. 14
Portugal vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m. ET
Serbia vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m. ET
Nov. 17
Luxembourg vs. Portugal, 9 a.m. ET
Serbia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. ET
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Netherlands
6
5
0
1
+12
15
Germany
6
5
0
1
+14
15
Northern Ireland
6
4
0
2
1
12
Belarus
7
1
1
5
-8
4
Estonia
7
0
1
6
-19
1
March 21
Netherlands 4, Belarus 0
Northern Ireland 2, Estonia 0
March 24
Germany 3, Netherlands 2
Northern Ireland 2, Belarus 1
June 8
Northern Ireland 2, Estonia 1
Germany 2, Belarus 0
June 11
Northern Ireland 1, Belarus 0
Germany 8, Estonia 0
Sept. 6
Belarus 2, Estonia 1
Netherlands 4, Germany 2
Sept. 9
Netherlands 4, Estonia 0
Germany 2, Northern Ireland 0
Oct. 10
Belarus 0, Estonia 0
Netherlands 2, Northern Ireland 1
Oct. 13
Netherlands 2, Belarus 1
Germany 3, Estonia 0
Nov. 16
Germany vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m. ET
Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m. ET
Nov. 19
Germany vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m. ET
Netherlands vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m. ET
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Republic of Ireland
7
3
3
1
+2
12
Denmark
6
3
3
0
+11
12
Switzerland
6
3
2
1
+7
11
Georgia
7
2
2
3
-3
8
Gibraltar
6
0
0
6
-167
0
March 23
Switzerland 2, Georgia 0
Republic of Ireland 1, Gibraltar 0
March 26
Republic of Ireland 1, Georgia 0
Switzerland 3, Denmark 3
June 7
Georgia 3, Gibraltar 0
Denmark 1, Republic of Ireland 1
June 10
Denmark 5, Georgia 1
Republic of Ireland 2, Gibraltar 0
Sept. 5
Denmark 6, Gibraltar 0
Republic of Ireland 1, Switzerland 1
Sept. 8
Denmark 0, Georgia 0
Switzerland 4, Gibraltar 0
Oct. 12
Georgia 0, Republic of Ireland 0
Denmark 1, Switzerland 0
Oct. 15
Georgia 3, Gibraltar 0
Switzerland 2, Republic of Ireland 0
Nov. 15
Denmark vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m. ET
Switzerland vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m. ET
Nov. 18
Gibraltar vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m. ET
Republic or Ireland vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m. ET
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Croatia
7
4
2
1
+8
14
Hungary
7
4
0
3
-1
12
Slovakia
6
3
1
2
+2
10
Wales
6
2
2
2
0
8
Azerbaijan
6
0
1
5
-9
1
March 21
Croatia 2, Azerbaijan 1
Slovakia 2, Hungary 0
March 24
Wales 1, Slovakia 0
Hungary 2, Croatia 1
June 8
Croatia 2, Wales 1
Hungary 3, Azerbaijan 1
June 11
Slovakia 5, Azerbaijan 1
Hungary 1, Wales 0
Sept. 6
Croatia 4, Slovakia 0
Wales 2, Azerbaijan 1
Sept. 9
Azerbaijan 1, Croatia 1
Slovakia 2, Hungary 1
Oct. 10
Croatia 3, Hungary 0
Slovakia 1, Wales 1
Oct. 13
Hungary 1, Azerbaijan 0
Wales 1, Croatia 1
Nov. 16
Azerbaijan vs. Wales, 12 p.m. ET
Croatia vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m. ET
Nov. 19
Slovakia vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m. ET
Wales vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m. ET
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Spain
8
6
2
0
+14
20
Sweden
8
4
3
1
+9
15
Romania
8
4
2
2
+9
14
Norway
8
2
5
1
+3
11
Faroe Islands
8
1
0
7
-19
3
|Malta
|8
|1
|0
|7
|-16
|3
March 23
Malta 2, Faroe Islands 1
Sweden 2, Romania 1
Spain 2, Norway 1
March 26
Spain 2, Malta 0
Norway 3, Sweden 3
Romania 4, Faroe Islands 1
June 7
Spain 4, Faroe Islands 1
Norway 3, Romania 3
Sweden 3, Malta 0
June 10
Norway 2, Faroe Islands 0
Romania 4, Malta 0
Spain 3, Sweden 0
Sept. 5
Sweden 4, Faroe Islands 0
Norway 2, Malta 0
Spain 2, Romania 1
Sept. 8
Romania 1, Malta 0
Spain 4, Faroe Islands 0
Sweden 1, Norway 1
Oct. 12
Romania 3, Faroe Islands 0
Sweden 4, Malta 0
Norway 1, Spain 1
Oct. 15
Faroe Islands 1, Malta 0
Romania 1, Norway 1
Sweden 1, Spain 1
Nov. 15
Norway vs. Faroe Islands, 2:45 p.m. ET
Romania vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m. ET
Nov. 18
Malta vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m. ET
Sweden vs. Faroe Islands, 2:45 p.m. ET
|Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Poland*
8
6
1
1
+11
19
Austria
8
5
1
2
+10
16
North Macedonia
8
3
2
3
-1
11
Slovenia
8
3
2
3
+5
11
Israel
8
3
2
3
0
11
Latvia
8
0
0
8
-25
0
March 21
Poland 1, Austria 0
North Macedonia 3, Latvia 1
Israel 1, Slovenia 1
March 24
Israel 4, Austria 2
Poland 2, Latvia 0
Slovenia 1, North Macedonia 1
June 7
Austria 1, Slovenia 0
Poland 1, North Macedonia 0
Israel 3, Latvia 0
June 10
Austria 4, North Macedonia 1
Slovenia 5, Latvia 0
Poland 4, Israel 0
Sept. 5
Israel 1, North Macedonia 1
Sept. 6
Austria 6, Latvia 0
Slovenia 2, Poland 0
Sept. 9
North Macedonia 2, Latvia 0
Poland 0, Austria 0
Slovenia 3, Israel 2
Oct. 10
Austria 3, Israel 1
North Macedonia 2, Slovenia 1
Poland 3, Latvia 0
Oct. 13
Poland 2, North Macedonia 0
Austria 1, Slovenia 0
Oct. 15
Israel 3, Latvia 1
Nov. 16
Slovenia vs. Latvia, 12 p.m. ET
Austria vs. North Macedonia, 2:45 p.m. ET
Israel vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m. ET
Nov. 19
North Macedonia vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m. ET
Latvia vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m. ET
Poland vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m. ET
|Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Turkey
8
6
1
1
+13
19
France
8
6
1
1
+16
19
Iceland
8
5
0
3
+2
15
Albania
8
4
0
4
+4
12
Andorra
8
1
0
7
-15
3
|Moldova
|8
|1
|0
|7
|-20
|3
March 22
Turkey 2, Albania 0
Iceland 2, Andorra 0
France 4, Moldova 1
March 25
Turkey 4, Moldova 0
Albania 3, Andorra 0
France 4, Iceland 0
June 8
Iceland 1, Albania 0
Moldova 1, Andorra 0
Turkey 2, France 0
June 11
Albania 2, Moldova 0
France 4, Andorra 0
Iceland 2, Turkey 1
Sept. 7
Iceland 3, Moldova 0
France 4, Albania 1
Turkey 1, Andorra 0
Sept. 10
Albania 4, Iceland 2
France 3, Andorra 0
Turkey 4, Moldova 0
Oct. 11
Andorra 1, Moldova 0
France 1, Iceland 0
Turkey 1, Albania 0
Oct. 14
France 1, Turkey 1
Iceland 2, Andorra 0
Albania 4, Moldova 0
Nov. 14
Turkey vs. Iceland, 12 p.m. ET
Albania s. Andorra, 2:45 p.m. ET
France vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m. ET
Nov. 17
Albania vs. France, 2:45 p.m. ET
Andorra vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m. ET
Moldova vs. Iceland, 2:45 p.m. ET
|Group I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Belgium*
6
8
0
0
+29
24
Russia*
8
7
0
1
+23
21
Cyprus
8
3
1
4
+1
10
Scotland
8
3
0
5
-6
9
Kazakhstan
8
2
1
5
-4
7
|San Marino
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-43
|0
March 21
Kazakhstan 3, Scotland 0
Cyprus 5, San Marino 0
Belgium 3, Russia 1
March 24
Russia 4, Kazakhstan 0
Scotland 2, San Marino 0
Belgium 2, Cyprus 0
June 8
Russia 9, San Marino 0
Belgium 3, Kazakhstan 0
Scotland 2, Cyprus 1
June 11
Kazakhstan 4, San Marino 0
Belgium 3, Scotland 0
Russia 1, Cyprus 0
Sept. 6
Cyprus 1, Kazakhstan 1
Belgium 4, San Marino 0
Russia 2, Scotland 1
Sept. 9
Russia 1, Kazakhstan 0
Cyprus 4, San Marino 0
Belgium 4, Scotland 0
Oct. 10
Kazakhstan vs. Cyprus, 10 a.m. ET
Belgium 9, San Marino 0
Russia 4. Scotland 0
Oct. 13
Belgium 2, Kazakhstan 0
Russia 5, Cyprus 0
Scotland 6. San Marino 0
Nov. 16
Cyprus vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET
Russia vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. ET
San Marino vs. Kazakhstan, 12 p.m. ET
Nov. 19
Belgium vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m. ET
San Marino vs. Russia, 2:45 p.m. ET
Scotland vs.Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m. ET
|Group J
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Italy*
8
8
0
0
+22
24
Finland
8
5
0
3
+4
15
Armenia
8
3
1
4
-2
10
Bosnia and Herzegovina
8
3
1
4
+3
10
Greece
8
2
2
4
-4
8
Liechtenstein
8
0
2
6
-23
2
March 23
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Armenia 1
Italy 2, Finland 0
Greece 2, Liechtenstein 0
March 26
Finland 2, Armenia 0
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Greece 2
Italy 6, Liechtenstein 0
June 8
Armenia 3, Liechtenstein 0
Finland 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0
Italy 3, Greece 0
June 11
Armenia 3, Greece 2
Italy 2, Bosnia and Herzegona 1
Finland 2, Liechtenstein 0
Sept. 5
Italy 3, Armenia 1
Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Liechtenstein 0
Finland 1, Greece 0
Sept. 8
Armenia 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2
Italy 2, Finland 1
Greece 1, Liechtenstein 1
Oct. 12
Bosnia and Herzegovina 4, Finland 1
Italy 2, Greece 0
Liechtenstein 1, Armenia 1
Oct. 15
Finland 3, Armenia 0
Greece 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1
Italy 5, Liechtenstein 0
Nov. 15
Armenia vs. Greece, 12 p.m. ET
Finland vs. Liechtenstein, 12 p.m. ET
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. ET
Nov. 18
Greece vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m. ET
Italy vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m. ET
Liechtenstein vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m. ET
