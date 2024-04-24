The three-team race for the English Premier League title will resume on Thursday when reigning champion Manchester City hit the road to face Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Stadium. Manchester City exited the weekend in third place in the Premier League table with 73 points. Meanwhile, Brighton sit 11th in the EPL table with 44 points.



Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Man City are the -260 favorites in the latest Brighton vs. Manchester City odds, with the Seagulls the +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +420, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Manchester City vs. Brighton picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Green also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 21-14 (+6.92).



Now, Green has broken down Brighton vs. Manchester City from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Brighton:

Brighton vs. Manchester City money line: Man City -260, Brighton +600, Draw +420

Brighton vs. Manchester City over/under: 3.5 goals

Brighton vs. Manchester City spread: Manchester City -1.5 (+110), Brighton +1.5 (-155)

BHA: João Pedro leads the team in goals (eight).

MCI: Erling Haaland is tied for the EPL lead in goals (20).

Why you should back Manchester City

Phil Foden is a world-class midfielder who is in the midst of arguably the best season of his career. The 23-year-old has scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season, which ranks second on the team and is three more than his previous career high. He also has seven assists, which is a career-high and is tied for second on the team.

In addition, the Citizens have dominated the head-to-head series against Brighton recently. Manchester City have won 11 of the last 13 Premier League meetings against the Seagulls. That includes a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture this season in Manchester. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brighton

The Seagulls will face a City team that is in the midst of a demanding stretch of games. On April 17, Manchester City played Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal and failed to advance on penalties, losing 4-3. Three days later, the Citizens eked out a 1-0 win over Chelsea in an FA Cup semifinal. And then just two days after the game against Brighton, City will head to Nottingham Forest for another crucial EPL match.

In addition, the Seagulls have a capable goal scorer in João Pedro. The 22-year-old from Brazil leads the team and is tied for 27th in the league in goals with eight. Earlier this season in Europa League group stage play, he was the leading scorer with six goals in six games. See which team to pick here.

