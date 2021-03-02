It should be an entertaining battle in Liga MX when Tigres UANL hosts surprising Toluca on Tuesday at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza. Tigres recently reached the final of the Club World Cup, falling 1-0 to Bayern Munich last month. Los Tigres (3-2-2, 11 points) come in off a rousing 2-2 draw with Atletico San Luis and are seeking some consistency. Meanwhile, Toluca (4-2-2, 14 points) sits in fourth place in the Liga MX standings after finishing 11th in the Apertura in December and last played to a scoreless draw with Atlas.

Tigres vs. Toluca spread: Tigres -0.5

Tigres vs. Toluca over-under: 2.5 goals

Tigres vs. Toluca money line: Tigres -145, Toluca +375, Draw +270

Tigres: Andre-Pierre Gignac has 147 goals in 246 appearances in all competitions.

Toluca: Alexis Canelo has scored 39 goals in six seasons in Liga MX.

Why you should back Tigres UANL

Los Tigres became the first Mexican league team to reach the Club World Cup final, and it faces a Toluca team that has failed to win in its past 10 road matches. Tigres is seeking revenge after a 3-2 loss to Los Diablos Rojos in August on an added-time goal. It has six players who have scored at least once, including Nico Lopez, who is tied for fourth in the league with four.

Tigres has won three of the last four against Toluca, and Andre-Pierre Gignac has just one league goal so far but has become a club legend. He is the team's all-time leading scorer and had three goals in the Club World Cup. The team plays at the 35-year-old French striker's pace, and he remains dangerous. Tigres UANL has scored five goals in its last two league games.

Why you should back Toluca

Los Diablos Rojos boast the highest-scoring offense in Liga MX with 15 goals and just need to find consistency. They have scored seven goals in their last four matches. Alexis Canelo leads Liga MX with seven goals, and veteran Rubens Sambueza has a league-high four assists. Six players have scored, including Canelo and Sambueza, and four have at least two goals.

Kevin Castaneda and Michael Estrada also play critical roles for Los Diablos Rojos. Each has scored twice and has added an assist. Goalkeeper Luis Garcia has three clean sheets in the eight games and has 15 saves. The 10-time champions have allowed nine goals in the eight matches, but six of those came in two games, 3-2 losses to Tijuana and Cruz Azul.

