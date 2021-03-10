After a runner-up finish in 2018, Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League title the following year to pull within one championship of A.C. Milan (seven) for second on the all-time list. The Reds were unable to repeat, however, as they failed to get past Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 last season. Liverpool looks to advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, when it battles RB Leipzig in the second leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Reds enter Wednesday's match with an advantage after posting a 2-0 victory over the Red Bulls in the first leg of their tie.

Kickoff from Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Liverpool as a 0.5-goal favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Since coming to SportsLine in 2019, the algorithm is up more than $8,900.

Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig spread: Liverpool -0.5

Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig over-under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig money line: Liverpool +155, RB Leipzig +175, Draw +240

LIV: The Reds are coming off back-to-back 1-0 defeats

RBL: The Red Bulls have posted clean sheets in three of their last four matches

Top Champions League predictions for Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Liverpool and RB Leipzig. The Reds have had trouble scoring of late, as they've been held without a goal in three of their last four matches. They could erupt at any time, however, thanks to dangerous attackers in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Salah is the leading scorer in the Premier League with 17 goals and has 24 overall this season, while Mane ranks second on the team with 11 tallies.

RB Leipzig has performed well offensively since its first-leg match against Liverpool. The Red Bulls have outscored their opponents 11-2 during their current four-game winning streak, recording three goals in three of the victories. The team also has been generous on defense during Champions League play, surrendering at least two goals in four of its seven contests, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the over on Wednesday.

