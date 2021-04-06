Manchester City has not been very generous since having its 21-game winning streak halted last month. Since dropping a 2-0 decision to Manchester United, the Cityzens have allowed a total of two goals while scoring 14 during their five-game winning streak. Manchester City looks to continue its stingy ways when it hosts Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their 2021 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday. The Cityzens enter Tuesday's contest having posted four consecutive clean-sheet victories, including one on Saturday against Leicester City in Premier League action.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as 1.5-goal and -310 money-line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before making any Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's soccer guru Martin Green.

Here are several odds and trends for Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: Manchester City -1.5

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund over-under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: Manchester City -310, Dortmund +850, Draw +420

CITY: The Cityzens have won six straight games against German teams

BVB: Dortmund has lost five consecutive meetings with Premier League clubs

Green is leaning under 3.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. While the Cityzens' defense has been strong overall of late, it has been nearly impenetrable during Champions League play. The team began the group stage with a 3-1 victory over Porto but has not allowed a goal since, posting seven consecutive clean sheets. In 47 matches across all competitions this season, Manchester City has given up a total of 26 goals while recording 28 shutouts.

While Borussia Dortmund has been held without a goal just once this campaign, it hasn't scored more than twice in any of its last six contests. Meanwhile, the club has surrendered two or more goals in four of its last five outings. Erling Haaland leads the Champions League with 10 goals, but Dortmund has received only seven goals in the Champions League from the rest of its roster, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the under on Tuesday.

