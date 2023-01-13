The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup will take place between February 1-11 after FIFA decided to postpone the competition in favor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup that took place between November and December. Seven clubs from all over the world will participate, including CONCACAF Champions League winners the Seattle Sounders, the first-ever MLS side to be part of the competition. On Friday, the FIFA Club World Cup draw will start at 6:00 a.m. ET.

Here's what you need to know:

When is the draw?

The draw will take place at 12:00 PM (6:00 ET) on Friday, 13 Jan. at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Sale, Rabat.

How to watch the draw

Outside of Morroco, the draw will be streamed on FIFA+.

The teams participating

Al Ahly ( Egypt )

) Al Hilal ( Saudi Arabia )

) Auckland City (New Zealand)

Flamengo ( Brazil )

) Real Madrid ( Spain )

( ) Seattle Sounders (USA)

Wydad ( Morocco )﻿

The schedule

Al Ahly and Auckland City will compete for a place in the second round, where Al Hilal, Seattle Sounders and Wydad await. The winners of the two second-round ties will go into the semifinals alongside Flamengo and Real Madrid.

Match 1: February 1 -- Al Ahly vs. Auckland City

February 1 -- Al Ahly vs. Auckland City Match 2: February 4 -- Second-round game

February 4 -- Second-round game Match 3: February 4 -- Second-round game

February 4 -- Second-round game Match 4: February 7 --Semifinal

February 7 --Semifinal Match 5: February 8 -- Semifinal

February 8 -- Semifinal Match 6: February 11 -- Third-place play-off

February 11 -- Third-place play-off Match 7: February 11 -- Final

Who have won it before?

2000: Corinthians

2005: Sao Paulo

2006: Internacional

2007: AC Milan

2008: Manchester United

2009: Barcelona

2010: Inter Milan

2011: Barcelona

2012: Corinthians

2013: Bayern Munich

2014: Real Madrid

2015: Barcelona

2016: Real Madrid

2017: Real Madrid

2018: Real Madrid

2019: Liverpool

2020: Bayern Munich

2021: Chelsea

