The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup will take place between February 1-11 after FIFA decided to postpone the competition in favor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup that took place between November and December. Seven clubs from all over the world will participate, including CONCACAF Champions League winners the Seattle Sounders, the first-ever MLS side to be part of the competition. On Friday, the FIFA Club World Cup draw will start at 6:00 a.m. ET.
Here's what you need to know:
When is the draw?
The draw will take place at 12:00 PM (6:00 ET) on Friday, 13 Jan. at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Sale, Rabat.
How to watch the draw
Outside of Morroco, the draw will be streamed on FIFA+.
The teams participating
- Al Ahly (Egypt)
- Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
- Auckland City (New Zealand)
- Flamengo (Brazil)
- Real Madrid (Spain)
- Seattle Sounders (USA)
- Wydad (Morocco)
The schedule
Al Ahly and Auckland City will compete for a place in the second round, where Al Hilal, Seattle Sounders and Wydad await. The winners of the two second-round ties will go into the semifinals alongside Flamengo and Real Madrid.
- Match 1: February 1 -- Al Ahly vs. Auckland City
- Match 2: February 4 -- Second-round game
- Match 3: February 4 -- Second-round game
- Match 4: February 7 --Semifinal
- Match 5: February 8 -- Semifinal
- Match 6: February 11 -- Third-place play-off
- Match 7: February 11 -- Final
Who have won it before?
- 2000: Corinthians
- 2005: Sao Paulo
- 2006: Internacional
- 2007: AC Milan
- 2008: Manchester United
- 2009: Barcelona
- 2010: Inter Milan
- 2011: Barcelona
- 2012: Corinthians
- 2013: Bayern Munich
- 2014: Real Madrid
- 2015: Barcelona
- 2016: Real Madrid
- 2017: Real Madrid
- 2018: Real Madrid
- 2019: Liverpool
- 2020: Bayern Munich
- 2021: Chelsea
Golden Ball winners
- 2000: Edilson (Corinthians)
- 2005: Rogerio Ceni (Sao Paulo)
- 2006: Deco (Barcelona)
- 2007: Kaka (AC Milan)
- 2008: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
- 2009: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
- 2010: Samuel Eto'o (Inter Milan)
- 2011: Messi (Barcelona)
- 2012: Cassio (Corinthians)
- 2013: Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
- 2014: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
- 2015: Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
- 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
- 2017: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
- 2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
- 2019: Mo Salah (Liverpool)
- 2020: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
- 2021: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)