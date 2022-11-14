The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be the final opportunity for Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to their first world title since 1986. Messi won his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, lifting the Copa America after securing a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. Before last year's triumph against Brazil, Messi reached three Copa America finals and one World Cup final, losing each time.

Messi will lead Argentina against Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C at the 2022 World Cup, which gets underway from Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20. Will Messi lead Argentina to their first World Cup title since 1986, or should you back another favorite like Brazil, France or England? According to the latest 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Argentina is 11-2 to lift the trophy. Before you lock in your 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 148-112-1 over his last 261 soccer picks this year, returning more than $2,300 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has analyzed the 2022 World Cup bracket from every angle and revealed his top picks, predictions and knockout bracket.

Top FIFA World Cup 2022 predictions

Sutton is fading France, even though the defending champions are among the Qatar 2022 favorites at 13-2. France got a favorable draw in Group D with Denmark, Australia and Tunisia. Les Bleus has a talented squad, but Sutton believes their recent form coupled with injuries to key players will be France's downfall in Qatar.

"France will feature one of the deadliest attacks at the 2022 World Cup, with Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann spearheading the front line. However, I expect the defending champions to struggle without Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante in the middle of the pitch," Sutton told SportsLine. "In addition, four of the last five defending World Cup champions have been eliminated in the group stage at the following tournament."

Another surprise: Sutton expects Belgium to make a deep run in the 2022 World Cup bracket, even though they're 16-1 longshots in the 2022 World Cup odds. Belgium is ranked No. 2 in the FIFA World Rankings, but the Red Devils aren't among the favorites to lift the trophy. Sutton thinks Belgium has the talent to make history and is predicting they'll make it all the way to the final in his World Cup 2022 bracket.

"This is likely the final opportunity for Belgium's "golden generation" to win a title," Sutton said. "Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku headline a Belgium squad that currently ranks No. 2 in the world and the Red Devils also feature one of the world's best goalkeepers in Thibaut Courtois. Courtois was awarded the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the 2021-22 season, and he will be a major factor in Belgium's success in Qatar."

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

Sutton has locked in his best bets to win the 2022 World Cup, along with his top futures plays and his full knockout bracket prediction. He's revealed how far the USMNT, Brazil and Spain will advance in Qatar. He's also high on a dark horse team that "has a shot at being this year's Croatia, who surprisingly made the World Cup final in 2018."

So who will win the World Cup 2022? And which longshot could stun the soccer world?

2022 FIFA World Cup odds

Brazil +400

Argentina +550

France +650

England +750

Spain +750

Germany +1000

Netherlands +1400

Portugal +1400

Belgium +1600

Denmark +3000

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Serbia +7000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Senegal +10000

Switzerland +10000

Wales +12500

Ghana +15000

Canada +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Japan +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Qatar +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic