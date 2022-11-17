The World Cup is almost here, and this is the right time to predict every single match of the most important soccer competition. It includes England's path to the final where, in my prediction, we will see a historical rematch of one of the most iconic clashes in the history of the tournament. Where will Cristiano Ronaldo end up in his last tournament with Portugal? What about Lionel Messi with Argentina and Kylian Mbappe with France? We also cannot forget about the United States, who enter with high hopes in Group B.

Here are my predictions:

Group A predictions

Pos Team W D L GD Pts 1 Netherlands 2 1 0 5 7 2 Senegal 2 1 0 4 7 3 Ecuador 0 1 2 -3 1 4 Qatar 0 1 2 -6 1

Matchday 1 picks

Qatar 1, Ecuador 1

Senegal 2, Netherlands 2

Matchday 2 picks

Qatar 0, Senegal 3

Netherlands 3, Ecuador 1

Matchday 3 picks

Ecuador 1, Senegal 2

Netherlands 3, Qatar 0

This group clearly has two teams that are better positioned than the others. Netherlands and Senegal are expected to go through to the round of 16, while Ecuador and the hosts of the tournament, Qatar, will be eliminated in the first round of the competition. Despite the absence of Sadio Mane, Senegal are the current Africa Cup of Nations title holders and have a quite easy set of matches to face. The match between Senegal and Netherlands (Matchday 1) will also tell us who is going through as first in the group and Netherlands are expected to be the one.

Group B predictions

Pos Team W D L GD Pts 1 England 3 0 0 4 9 2 USA 1 1 1 0 4 3 Wales 1 1 1 0 4 4 Iran 0 0 3 -4 0

Matchday 1 picks

England 2, Iran 1

United States 1, Wales 1

Matchday 2 picks

Wales 1, Iran 0

England 3, United States 1

Matchday 3 picks

Wales 1, England 2

Iran 0, United States 2

Definitely a group to watch, and not only because United States are there. England are expected to come out as first in the group with three wins in three games, while United States will need to wait until the last match, when they will face Iran, but they will also need England to win against Wales. Iran, on the other hand, won't be in the race to go through and should end up with no points in three games.

Group C predictions

Pos Team W D L GD Pts 1 Argentina 2 1 0 3 7 2 Poland 1 2 0 2 5 3 Mexico 1 1 1 2 4 4 Saudi Arabia 0 0 3 -7 0

Matchday 1 picks

Argentina 3, Saudi Arabia 1

Mexico 1, Poland 1

Matchday 2 picks

Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0

Argentina 2, Mexico 1

Matchday 3 picks

Poland 2, Argentina 2

Saudi Arabia 0, Mexico 3

The group is divided in two here. While Argentina are definitely going through in first, Saudi Arabia won't make it and should end the first phase with zero points and three defeats. The question here is who will make it to the round of 16 between Poland and Mexico. Poland are definitely better positioned considering the injuries that have affected Mexico's roster in the recent weeks and their experienced players such as Robert Lewandowski have all the motivations to make it to the following round.

Group D predictions

Pos Team W D L GD Pts 1 France 3 0 0 6 9 2 Denmark 2 0 1 2 6 3 Australia 1 0 2 -3 3 4 Tunisia 0 0 3 -5 0

Matchday 1 picks

Denmark 2, Tunisia 0

France 3, Australia 0

Matchday 2 picks

Tunisia 0, Australia 1

France 3, Denmark 2

Matchday 3 picks

Australia 1, Denmark 2

Tunisia 0, France 2

This should be a pretty easy group to predict. France are definitely going through the round of 16 and Tunisia are expected to record zero points, Denmark are in a better position than Australia. The last match between these two teams will determine who will make it to the next round. This is also the group of Christian Eriksen, who made an incredible comeback in less than a year after he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match with Finland in the summer 2021. His comeback at the World Cup is definitely one of the best stories of the tournament.

Group E predictions

Pos Team W D L GD Pts 1 Spain 3 0 0 6 9 2 Germany 2 0 1 1 6 3 Japan 0 1 2 -3 1 4 Costa Rica 0 1 2 -4 1

Matchday 1 picks

Germany 2, Japan 1

Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

Matchday 2 picks

Japan 1, Costa Rica 1

Spain 3, Germany 2

Matchday 3 picks

Japan 0, Spain 2

Costa Rica 1, Germany 2

While Group D was one of the easiest to predict, this is, on the other hand, one of the most difficult ones. Spain and Germany are the ones who should make it to the next round, in this order. Matchday 2 will see them play against each other, and this game will also tell us who is going first or second in the group. In my prediction, Spain will make it as first and will win the match against Germany, while Japan and Costa Rica will be eliminated.

Group F predictions

Pos Team W D L GD Pts 1 Croatia 2 1 0 2 7 2 Belgium 1 2 0 1 5 3 Morocco 1 1 1 0 4 4 Canada 0 0 3 -3 0

Matchday 1 picks

Morocco 1, Croatia 2

Belgium 2, Canada 1

Matchday 2 picks

Belgium 1, Morocco 1

Croatia 2, Canada 1

Matchday 3 picks

Croatia 1, Belgium 1

Canada 1, Morocco 2

This is another challenging group because there are some teams that will struggle. Belgium, for example, will have to make it to the round of 16 without key player Romelu Lukaku who is currently injured and should be out for at least the opening match against Canada. Croatia lost the 2018 World Cup final against France and was the most surprising side of that summer, but it's very difficult to see a repeat. Morocco are also a talented side, but they recently changed their manager and we need to see how the team reacts.

Group G predictions

Pos Team W D L GD Pts 1 Brazil 3 0 0 5 9 2 Serbia 1 1 1 -1 4 3 Switzerland 0 2 1 -1 2 4 Cameroon 0 1 2 -3 1

Matchday 1 picks

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 1

Brazil 3, Serbia 1

Matchday 2 picks

Cameroon 1, Serbia 2

Brazil 2, Switzerland 1

Matchday 3 picks

Serbia 1, Switzerland 1

Cameroon 1, Brazil 3

While Brazil are one of the favorites to win the competition, we should not underestimate this group because there are some teams such as Serbia and Switzerland that can create some problems. The Seleçao are definitely expected to go through as first in the group, while Serbia have a lot of talented players such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dusan Vlahovic, who will give it all in this tournament. Switzerland are the reason why Italy are not in the World Cup after Roberto Mancini's team failed to win twice against them in the qualifying group but are not expected to make it to the round of 16.

Group H predictions

Pos Team W D L GD Pts 1 Portugal 3 0 0 5 9 2 South Korea 2 0 1 1 6 3 Uruguay 1 0 2 -1 3 4 Ghana 0 0 3 -5 0

Matchday 1 picks

Uruguay 1, South Korea 2

Portugal 2, Ghana 0

Matchday 2 picks

South Korea 1, Ghana 0

Portugal 3, Uruguay 1

Matchday 3 picks

Ghana 0, Uruguay 2

South Korea 0, Portugal 1

All eyes will be on Portugal and on Cristiano Ronaldo this year as he's approaching his last World Cup as a player, considering he will turn 38 next year. Portugal will qualify for the round of 16, winning all three matches, and my prediction is that Uruguay will be one of the surprises of the tournament and will get knocked out by South Korea. The first match between these two sides will tell us much more about who is going to the next round.

Round of 16 predictions

Netherlands 2, USA 1

Argentina 2, Denmark 0

Spain 3, Belgium 1

Brazil 2, Korea 1 (added extra time)

England 2, Senegal 0

France 2, Poland 1 (added extra time)

Croatia 1, Germany 1 (Germany through on penalties)

Portugal 2, Serbia 1

The United States' tournament will end here after Netherlands beat them in the Round of 16. Messi's Argentina will win pretty easily against Denmark, while Belgium will end their 2022 World Cup campaign against Spain. South Korea will challenge Brazil, but the South American side will make it after extra time. England should not have a lot of issues against Senegal despite the comeback of Mane for the match, while France will win against Poland in a challenging clash. Also, Germany will need to wait until penalties to see them go through against Croatia, and Ronaldo will carry his teammates to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal predictions

Netherlands 1, Argentina 3

Spain 2, Brazil 3 (added extra time)

England 1, France 0

Germany 1, Portugal 2

Argentina's win against Netherlands will put them as leading candidates for the title, while Brazil will have to fight much more against Spain that will be undeservedly knocked out by Neymar's team, as happened in the summer 2021 against Italy at the UEFA Euro 2020. England vs. France will be an incredible match, full of tension and Gareth Southgate's side will manage to put an end to the Didier Deschamps era, who will announce his decision to leave the national team right after this game. Germany will lose against Portugal and Ronaldo hopes to win the World Cup remain alive.

Semifinal predictions

Argentina 2, Brazil 1

England 2, Portugal 0

Argentina will play a rematch of the Copa America final of the past year, and once again the team coached by Lionel Scaloni will come out on top. On the other side of the bracket, England will put an end to Ronaldo's dreams to win the tournament, and this will be his last match with the national team, as he will announce his retirement after the defeat against Southgate's boys and won't play the third place playoff game vs. Brazil.

Third place playoff

Brazil 2, Portugal 1

Final prediction

Argentina 2, England 1

The most awaited match -- England will play once again against Argentina, a rematch of the iconic 1986 quarter-final when Diego Armando Maradona scored the "Hand of God" goal and the goal of the century. The year 1986 was also the last time Argentina won the World Cup and this is also the first competition after the passing of Maradona. Messi's legacy and career deserve this recognition as this will be his last chance to win the cup. And he will.