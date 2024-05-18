Moving Day is upon us at the 2024 PGA Championship as a stacked leaderboard will look to shake itself out Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club. With some of the biggest stars in the sport vying for there Wanamaker Trophy, the third set of 18 holes in Louisville will be hotly contested as the best the game have to offer seek to position themselves for a final run at the trophy Sunday.

After Round 2 was delayed due to darkness, play was further pushed Saturday morning due to heavy fog rolling into the property. Due to this, players will be going off in threesomes on Nos. 1 and 10 for the third round.

The trio to bring up the rear will consist of three Americans as 18- and 36-hole leader Xander Schauffele is joined by two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala. The final group will tee off at No. 1 at 1:40 p.m. ET. A couple groups to keep an eye on before the leaders get going include the threesome of Max Homa, Cameron Smith and Jordan Spieth at 11:28 a.m. along with Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Austin Eckroat at 1:18 p.m.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have played their way out of competition. Woods triple-bogeyed the first two holes of this PGA Championship career during his first nine Friday to eject himself from the cutline, while Mickelson was slightly better but still nowhere near contention. Rahm fared better than both but never showcased his best stuff in Louisville, finishing at even par through 36 holes and one stroke below the line.

Take a look at the full slate of Round 3 tee times for the PGA Championship, and be sure to check out our PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as many shots as possible on Saturday.

All times Eastern

2024 PGA Championship tee times, Saturday pairings

No. 1

11:28 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

11:39 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork

11:50 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

12:01 p.m. — Justin Rose, Jason Day, Shane Lowry

12:12 p.m. — Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy

12:23 p.m. — Lee Hodges, Alex Noren, Tom Kim

12:34 p.m. — Lucas Herbert, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

12:45 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai

12:56 p.m. — Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

1:07 p.m. — Tony Finau, Dean Burmester, Harris English

1:18 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat

1:29 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard

1:40 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

No. 10