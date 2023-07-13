The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 20 with play occurring in Australia and New Zealand. The host countries are both in action on the first day, though the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) does not begin their run until July 21. The United States will face Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET on July 21 in Auckland. The USA are aiming for their third straight World Cup title and fifth overall.

The USWNT are the +225 favorites (risk $100 to win $225) to win it all in the 2023 Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. They are followed by England (+450), Spain (+550), Germany (+700) and France (+1000) as top projected contenders. Before locking in any 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup futures bets, you need to see what SportsLine's Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Now, Sutton has broken down the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from all sides and released his top picks and predictions for the USWNT. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's 2023 Women's World Cup picks.

Women's World Cup 2023 predictions

The USWNT are favored to win the cup for a reason, and Sutton is projecting at least a run to the semifinal, a bet that returns -160. The team has won four World Cup titles, including the last two, and the United States also have four Olympic gold medals and nine Concacaf Gold Cups. Sutton knows that the United States have never finished lower than third place in any World Cup, winning four of eight chances. In 2023, the USWNT are unbeaten, winning the last nine games. That includes a pair of wins over the Republic of Ireland in April and a 2-0 win over Wales in a friendly earlier in July.

In addition to top-flight offense, the USWNT have seven clean sheets in the last nine games, allowing only two goals total over that span. It should be noted that the United States will be operating without key pieces due to injury, with Becky Sauerbrunn, the team captain, missing the tournament. She is joined by Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis, leaving the United States with at least a slightly weakened roster. The United States does have big names, however, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. See all of Sutton's 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks

Sutton has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, focusing on the USWNT. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also has two plus-money wagers. You can only see them at SportsLine.

So how will the USWNT perform in the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, and which two bets bring plus-money? Visit SportsLine now to see who you can bank on to win the Women's World Cup 2023, and see all the 2023 USWNT best bets from SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert in 2022.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds

See FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 picks at SportsLine.

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea