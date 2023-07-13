The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 20 with play occurring in Australia and New Zealand. The host countries are both in action on the first day, though the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) does not begin their run until July 21. The United States will face Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET on July 21 in Auckland. The USA are aiming for their third straight World Cup title and fifth overall.
The USWNT are the +225 favorites (risk $100 to win $225) to win it all in the 2023 Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. They are followed by England (+450), Spain (+550), Germany (+700) and France (+1000) as top projected contenders. Before locking in any 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup futures bets, you need to see what SportsLine's Brandt Sutton has to say.
Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.
Women's World Cup 2023 predictions
The USWNT are favored to win the cup for a reason, and Sutton is projecting at least a run to the semifinal, a bet that returns -160. The team has won four World Cup titles, including the last two, and the United States also have four Olympic gold medals and nine Concacaf Gold Cups. Sutton knows that the United States have never finished lower than third place in any World Cup, winning four of eight chances. In 2023, the USWNT are unbeaten, winning the last nine games. That includes a pair of wins over the Republic of Ireland in April and a 2-0 win over Wales in a friendly earlier in July.
In addition to top-flight offense, the USWNT have seven clean sheets in the last nine games, allowing only two goals total over that span. It should be noted that the United States will be operating without key pieces due to injury, with Becky Sauerbrunn, the team captain, missing the tournament. She is joined by Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis, leaving the United States with at least a slightly weakened roster. The United States does have big names, however, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. See all of Sutton's 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea