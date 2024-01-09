The NWSL Draft is set for Friday and consists of four rounds, each with 14 selections, with 56 picks overall. Over 200 player prospects have declared for the draft already, setting up an early look at potential top targets. Who are the players considered to be first round prospects that will change the look and feel of the draft? Look no further than players coming off breakout seasons and balancing international duty.

Here's our top prospects of the 2024 NWSL Draft:

1. Croix Bethune (Midfielder, Georgia)

USATSI

The midfielder has excellent creative ball handling and an ability to connect in tight spaces that would make her an asset for NWSL teams looking to expand attacking chances.

She made the most of her single season with the Bulldogs, scoring four goals and recording five assists over 15 games. She helped the team reach the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA College Cup and now exits the SEC with SEC Tournament MVP honors and SEC All-Tournament Team selection. Before her transfer to the University of Georgia, Bethune played at USC and was a two-time Pac-12 midfielder of the year, earned two All-America First Team selections, and was MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2021. While at USC one of her assistant coaches was none other than Utah Royals inaugural boss, Amy Rodriguez.

2. Maya Doms (Midfielder, Stanford)

USATSI

The attacking midfielder has shown excellent leadership skills with her decision-making on the pitch and has strong passing ability and quality finishing.

She's got a skillset that will no doubt make her a top selection in the draft, the question is only how high? She was also a national champion with Stanford in 2019 and is a two-time Pac-12 winner. She now enters the NWSL Draft with a runners-up finish in the 2023 NCAA College Cup Championship and three All Pac-12 First Team selections. As team captain, she led the Cardinal with 12 goals, and earned All-Tournament Team honors.

3. Ally Sentnor (Midfielder, UNC)

USATSI

The sophomore recently decided to turn pro after a breakout season with UNC. She led the team with 11 goals scored and notched seven assists. Her performances earned her ACC Midfielder of Year and All ACC First Team honors.

She leaves the Tar Heels on a seven-game streak where she was involved in offensive production in every game, providing either a goal, an assist or both. Declaring for the upcoming event has draft boards shifting already.

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to watch Attacking Third on Golazo Network Monday and Friday for all your USWNT, NWSL and WSL women's soccer coverage.

4. Brecken Mozingo (Midfielder, BYU)

USATSI

A player who can generate attacks through a calm and quiet demeanor makes Mozingo almost a bit of a silent top-round pick.

The Utah native is coming off two career NCAA College Cup Championship appearances in three years with BYU. As an attacking midfielder, her 14 goals and 15 assists this season paved the way for selection as a 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy finalist. She was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team, the NCAA College Cup All-Tournament Team, and All Big-12 First Team.

5. Savy King (Defender, UNC)

USATSI

A young player with a high ceiling could be selected early by teams looking to build out and develop their defensive line. The freshman recently opted to forgo her remaining years of eligibility and turn pro after a massive first year in college and helped the USA U-20 team qualify for the upcoming 2024 U-20 World Cup. She's coming off a breakout season with UNC where she led the team in minutes (2,030) and featured 23 matches. She earned All-ACC Second Team and ACC All-Freshman Team honors.

6. Maycee Bell (Defender, UNC)

USATSI

A center back with eyes for goal, Bell could go in the first round to a team that's looking to rebuild a backline.

Bell scored two goals and recorded two assists in her fifth year at UNC. The team captain started in 20 games and earned All-ACC Second Team honors. She helped anchor a backline that held opposing teams to 10 shots or fewer over the season. She showed during big games for UNC in the College Cup, preventing Texas tech from recording a shot on target during the tournament and she scored in the NCAA quarterfinal against BYU.

7. Reilyn Turner (Forward, UCLA)

USATSI

Coming off a stellar senior season, Turner made a case as top forward available in the draft this year. Her 10 goals and six assists earned her Pac-12 Forward of the Year award, a first for the UCLA program, and she ends her college career with 42 goals and 16 game-winning goals. She'll be a target for teams looking for more support along the forward line.

8. Makenna Morris (Defender, Clemson)

USATSI

A defender with excellent interchangeability and a striker's mentality, NWSL clubs looking for players to get their shape higher up the pitch will target Morris.

She started in 26 matches for Clemson while scoring 10 goals over 2,158 minutes (career highs) and provided six assists. She exits Clemson with First Team All-ACC and All-America Second Team honors and an appearance in the NCAA College Cup.

9. Olivia Wade-Katoa (Midfielder/Forward, BYU)

USATSI

Coming off a big senior year, Wade-Katoa could be a late first-round prospect or a steal during an early second-round pick for clubs looking to boost attacking depth. She leaves BYU with All-America Third Team and All-Big 12 Second Team honors and a career-high of 12 goals (six game-winning tallies) and eight assists. She's an offensive-minded player with a relentless work ethic on the pitch and could be the type of player teams with established attacking lines might want as an asset in late-game situations.

10. Zoe Burns (Midfielder/Defender, USC)

Getty Images

A versatile player who can communicate and provide leadership while covering loads of space. She could go high to teams looking for experience as a wingback after providing six assists her senior season. Burns already has two appearances with the Canadian national team along with accolades while playing for USC. She earned a silver medal with Canada during the Concacaf W Championship (World Cup qualifiers) and is considered the next gen player for the squad.