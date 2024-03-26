Although the UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024 action should be enough to keep you entertained during the offseason in club soccer, there is even more international soccer to look forward to thanks to the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Although much of the men's tournament will actually take part away from the capital region, some of the best venues used by France's top professional clubs will host a fascinating mix of national teams from late July until mid-August with a host of star names expected to feature. Can the United States men's national team dream of gold in Paris, or will the host nation call upon Kylian Mbappe to secure that honor for Les Bleus? While we wait to find out, you can find all of the necessary scheduling details right here.

Teams

Hosts: France.

France. CONCACAF: USMNT and Dominican Republic.

USMNT and Dominican Republic. UEFA: Spain, Israel and Ukraine.

Spain, Israel and Ukraine. CAF: Morocco, Egypt and Mali.

Morocco, Egypt and Mali. OFC: New Zealand.

New Zealand. CONMEBOL: Argentina and Paraguay.

Argentina and Paraguay. TBD: Four more teams via AFC under-23 Asian Cup and AFC-CAF playoff.

Venues

Paris: Seven games including gold medal game at Parc des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain).

Seven games including gold medal game at Parc des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain). Bordeaux, Lyon and Marseille: Five games at Stade de Bordeaux (FC Girondins de Bordeaux's Matmut Atlantique), Stade de Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais' Groupama Stadium) and Stade de Marseille (Olympique de Marseille's Stade Velodrome).

Five games at Stade de Bordeaux (FC Girondins de Bordeaux's Matmut Atlantique), Stade de Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais' Groupama Stadium) and Stade de Marseille (Olympique de Marseille's Stade Velodrome). Nantes: Four games including bronze medal game at Stade de la Beaujoire (FC Nantes).

Four games including bronze medal game at Stade de la Beaujoire (FC Nantes). Nice and Saint-Etienne: Three group games only at Stade de Nice (OGC Nice's Allianz Riviera) and Stade Geoffroy Guichard (AS Saint-Etienne).

Group A

Teams: France, USMNT, New Zealand and AFC-CAF playoff winners.

France, USMNT, New Zealand and AFC-CAF playoff winners. Rounds: July 24, July 27 and July 30.

July 24, July 27 and July 30. July 24: AFC-CAF playoff winner vs. New Zealand at 11 a.m. ET in Nice, France vs. USMNT at 3 p.m. ET in Marseille.

AFC-CAF playoff winner vs. New Zealand at 11 a.m. ET in Nice, France vs. USMNT at 3 p.m. ET in Marseille. July 27: New Zealand vs. USMNT at 1 p.m. ET in Marseille, France vs. AFC-CAF playoff winner at 3 p.m. ET in Nice.

New Zealand vs. USMNT at 1 p.m. ET in Marseille, France vs. AFC-CAF playoff winner at 3 p.m. ET in Nice. July 30: New Zealand vs. France at 1 p.m. ET in Marseille, USMNT vs. AFC-CAF playoff winner at 1 p.m. ET in Saint-Etienne.

Group B

Teams: Argentina, Morocco, AFC 3 and Ukraine.

Argentina, Morocco, AFC 3 and Ukraine. Rounds: July 24, July 27 and July 30.

July 24, July 27 and July 30. July 24: Argentina vs. Morocco at 9 a.m. ET in Saint-Etienne, AFC 3 vs. Ukraine at 1 p.m. ET in Lyon.

Argentina vs. Morocco at 9 a.m. ET in Saint-Etienne, AFC 3 vs. Ukraine at 1 p.m. ET in Lyon. July 27: Argentina vs. AFC 3 at 9 a.m. ET in Lyon, Ukraine vs. Morocco at 11 a.m. ET in Saint-Etienne.

Argentina vs. AFC 3 at 9 a.m. ET in Lyon, Ukraine vs. Morocco at 11 a.m. ET in Saint-Etienne. July 30: Morocco vs. AFC 3 at 11 a.m. ET in Nice, Ukraine vs. Argentina at 11 a.m. ET in Lyon.

Group C

Teams: AFC 2, Spain, Egypt and Dominican Republic.

AFC 2, Spain, Egypt and Dominican Republic. Rounds: July 24, July 27 and July 30.

July 24, July 27 and July 30. July 24: AFC 2 vs. Spain at 9 a.m. ET in Paris, Egypt vs. Dominican Republic at 11 a.m. ET in Nantes.

AFC 2 vs. Spain at 9 a.m. ET in Paris, Egypt vs. Dominican Republic at 11 a.m. ET in Nantes. July 27: Dominican Republic vs. Spain at 9 a.m. ET in Bordeaux, AFC 2 vs. Egypt at 11 a.m. ET in Nantes.

Dominican Republic vs. Spain at 9 a.m. ET in Bordeaux, AFC 2 vs. Egypt at 11 a.m. ET in Nantes. July 30: Spain vs. Egypt at 9 a.m. ET in Bordeaux, Dominican Republic vs. AFC 2 at 11 a.m. ET in Paris.

Group D

Teams: AFC 1, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.

AFC 1, Paraguay, Mali and Israel. Rounds: July 24, July 27 and July 30.

July 24, July 27 and July 30. July 24: AFC 1 vs. Paraguay at 1 p.m. ET in Bordeaux, Mali vs. Israel at 3 p.m. ET in Paris.

AFC 1 vs. Paraguay at 1 p.m. ET in Bordeaux, Mali vs. Israel at 3 p.m. ET in Paris. July 27: Israel vs. Paraguay at 1 p.m. ET in Paris, AFC 1 vs. Mali at 3 p.m. ET in Bordeaux.

Israel vs. Paraguay at 1 p.m. ET in Paris, AFC 1 vs. Mali at 3 p.m. ET in Bordeaux. July 30: Paraguay vs. Mali at 3 p.m. ET in Paris, Israel vs. AFC 1 at 3 p.m. ET in Nantes.

Knockouts

Quarterfinals: August 2 (Bordeaux, Marseille, Paris and Lyon).

August 2 (Bordeaux, Marseille, Paris and Lyon). Semifinals: August 5 (Lyon and Marseille).

August 5 (Lyon and Marseille). Bronze medal game: August 8 (Nantes).

August 8 (Nantes). Final: August 9 (Paris).

Brackets

Finalist 1: Group A winners, Group B runners-up, Group C winners or Group D runners-up.

Group A winners, Group B runners-up, Group C winners or Group D runners-up. Finalist 2: Group B winners, Group A runners-up, Group D winners or Group C runners-up.

Pathways