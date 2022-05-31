One week after winning the Scudetto, AC Milan seeming have another major change on the horizon. On Tuesday, American private investment firm RedBird Capital signed a preliminary agreement to buy the club. The firm's founder, Gerry Cardinale, looks like he is about to officially become the new owner of the club. The official announcement is expected in the next hours, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport and after that there will be some more weeks before the official closing of the deal that will certify the official change of hands in the club. Currentr owners, Elliott Management Corporation, who took over AC Milan in the spring 2018 after Chinese owner Yonghong Li faced financial challenges forcing control to change hands, are expected to keep a minor ownership stake in the club.

The America based RedBird Capital is no stranger to European soccer. They've been linked with purchases of numerous clubs and currently own Toulouse, a Ligue 2 club that won promotion to the top division in France. RedBird is also an investor in Fenway Sports Group, the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool ownership group.

Milan, meanwhile, are coming off their first Scudetto in 11 years and will likely look to use their return to the top of the table as a means to solidify themselves back at the upper echelons of European soccer. A change in ownership would bring questions about whether the management group, including Milan club legend Paolo Maldini would maintain their decision making positions or whether RedBird would look to bring in their own management team.