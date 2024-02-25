AC Milan will host Atalanta in an Italian Serie A clash on Sunday on Paramount+. The visiting team has climbed to fourth in the Serie A table with a five-match winning streak in the league. Atalanta has outscored opponents 17-2 over that span. AC Milan is third in the standings and will try to rebound from a 4-2 loss to Monza last Sunday. Atalanta defeated AC Milan, 3-2, earlier this year in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. AC Milan odds list AC Milan at +135 (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta listed at +185 odds. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. AC Milan date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Atalanta vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Serie A picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Atalanta vs. AC Milan, Green is picking both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +100 payout. The two played to a 3-2 final on Dec. 9, which would result in this bet easily hitting if they perform similarly this time. Both teams scored in the first half of their first contest, allowing the first half of the bet to hit, before Atalanta won via a 3-2 final.

Atalanta has scored multiple goals in five straight league matches, but they've also allowed at least one goal in two of those games and in five of their last eight contests overall. AC Milan has scored multiple goals in three straight matches and both teams have scored in seven of their last nine contests. Both of these teams have elite scoring ability and Green expects both offenses to have their moments in a high-scoring and evenly-matched affair of two of the best teams in Italian Serie A this season. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

