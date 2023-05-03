Serie A returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Cremonese @ AC Milan

Current Records: Cremonese 3-11-18, AC Milan 16-9-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

AC Milan will be playing the full 90 minutes on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Cremonese at 3:00 p.m. ET. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

AC Milan haven't lost a game since March 18th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They and Roma ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Cremonese played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against Verona. Cremonese's goal came from David Okereke at minute nine, while Verona's was scored by Simone Verdi in the 75th.

The draws set AC Milan's record at 16-9-7 and Cremonese's at 3-11-18. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Odds

AC Milan are a huge favorite against Cremonese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -326 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

