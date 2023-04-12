AC Milan and Napoli will collide on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Paramount+. AC Milan advanced to the quarterfinals thanks to a 1-0 win on aggregate over Tottenham. Napoli cruised in the Round of 16, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate. These two teams squared off in Italian Serie A play on April 2, with AC Milan securing a dominant 4-0 victory over Napoli.

Kickoff from the San Siro in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. Napoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Napoli vs. AC Milan date: Wednesday, April 12

Napoli vs. AC Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for AC Milan vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Napoli vs. AC Milan, Sutton is backing a draw after 30 minutes of play for a -155 payout. These two teams are familiar with each other, having already met twice this season. Both teams have secured a win, making this match more attractive.

Napoli are the best team in Italy this season by a wide margin, but they'll likely be without top striker Victor Osimhen against AC Milan on Wednesday. Osimhen has recorded 21 goals and four assists in 23 Serie A matches this season, but he's missed Napoli's last two fixtures.

"With Osimhen sidelined, I can see Napoli sitting back defensively and making things extremely difficult for AC Milan's attack," Sutton told SportsLine. "Napoli have conceded just 21 goals in 29 league games this season, and they've recorded a clean sheet in each of their last two Champions League matches."

