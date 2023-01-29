Serie A is back in action on Sunday only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sassuolo @ AC Milan

Current Records: Sassuolo 4-5-10; AC Milan 11-5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Sassuolo are 2-5 against AC Milan since April of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Sassuolo will head out on the road to face off against AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Sassuolo are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Sassuolo took on Monza on Sunday for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. The Black and Greens and the White and Reds finished up their game with a 1-1 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Sassuolo, who haven't won a game since October 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, AC Milan administered a 2-1 loss to Lazio back in April of 2022, but on Tuesday they got a taste of their own medicine. The Red and Blacks' bruising 4-0 loss to the Eagles might stick with them for a while. The disappointing result was just more of the same for AC Milan, who haven't won a game since January 4th.

Sassuolo will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

AC Milan are a huge favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -221 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Latest Odds: AC Milan -1.5 Bet Now

